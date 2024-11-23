MURDOCK: After Dangerous Demagoguery, Leftists Are Ready to Let Bygones Be Bygones

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) “No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump,” retired Army General Mark A. Milley told Bob Woodward.

The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff appears in the legendary Washington Post associate editor’s new book, War, released Oct. 15. “Now I realize he’s a total fascist.”

Milley warned voters about the dark days that a Trump victory would unleash. But it seemed like morning in America when Milley revisited this topic on Monday.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Donald Trump is Hitler’ or Mussolini or whatever. No, he’s not. I know the guy. I know him very well. He’s not Adolf Hitler,” Milley addressed JPMC Talks, an internal forum for JPMorgan Chase personnel.

Milley’s previously unreported remarks continued: “It’s time for people to come together, meet in the middle … and whatever differences you may have had, you put them aside.”

Milley now commands the brand-new “Never Mind!” Brigade.

Its soldiers continuously terrified Americans about a potential Fourth Reich under Oranienführer Donald J. Trump.

Trembling in their combat boots, they predicted that the military would speed Trump’s enemies to concentration camps. Trump’s ruthless, red-capped Storm Troopers would padlock newsrooms and smash printing presses.

Trump won 312 electoral votes and the popular vote. Republicans rescued the U.S. Senate and held the House of Representatives.

So, are Trump’s detractors begging Americans to run for their lives—before it’s too late?

Nope! Trump’s bitterest critics have made peace with Adolf Jr. Who knew this dictator was so fun?

• Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe program, has said that the once and future president was “just going full-on Hitler, talking about vermin.”

Scarborough’s wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, complained on Oct. 24 about Trump’s “obsession with Hitler.” She also raged: Trump “is killing us! I’m talking about us women. He’s killing us!”

Bygones were bygones by Nov. 15. At Scarborough’s request, Trump invited “Psycho Joe” and “Crazy Mika” (as he previously branded them) to Mar-a-Lago for breakfast.

“It was the first time we have seen him in seven years,” Brzezinski chirped on-air Monday. “President Trump was cheerful. He was upbeat.”

While Joe said, “we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues,” Mika seemed optimistic: “What we did agree on was to restart communications.”

Trump notified Fox News Digital: “The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future.”

• Vice President Kamala Harris cautioned on CNN that Trump would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.” Just a fortnight later, Kamala warmly conceded to Trump. “I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition…”

• President Joe Biden relentlessly dubbed Trump “a threat to democracy.” He also said in Aug. 2022 that Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” is based on “semi-fascism” and “full of anger, violence, hate, and division.”

Nonetheless, Nov. 13 was a love-in.

Biden hosted the incoming autocrat in the Oval Office.

“Donald, congratulations,” Biden smiled at Trump. Biden offered a “smooth transition” and promised to “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated.” Biden added: “Welcome back.”

“I very much appreciate that, Joe,” Trump said.

The president, first lady, and president-re-elect then took photos. All smiles and sunshine. Dr. Jill gave Trump a personal note to hand-deliver to former and future First Lady Melania Trump.

What should the American people make of this?

Trump’s critics never believed their own Hitler talk. Equating the Republican standard-bearer with the personification of evil was just another campaign tactic—like digital ads or robocalls.

Days ago, Democrats panicked over the end of the world as we know it. Now, they’ve got a peaceful, easy feeling.

In short, the Left lied to the American people.

So, Donald J. Trump is not Adolf Hitler. He is not even Hitler Lite. In fact, his harshest foes now concur with 76.8 million voters: Trump is no Hitler at all.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.