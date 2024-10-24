Quantcast
Thursday, October 24, 2024

‘Not Perfect’: Kamala Gives an Ultra-Cringy Response to Dreaded Job-Interview Question

'It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and be compelled to answer a question...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was asked a notoriously dreaded job-interview question Wednesday evening during a CNN townhall: What is your greatest weakness?

The male questioner listened attentively from his place in the audience as Harris struggled to describe her weaknesses and how she would overcome them.

“That’s a great question, Joe. Well, I am certainly am not perfect. Let’s start there,” Harris began with a chuckle.

“I think that, I, perhaps a weakness, some would say— but I actually think it’s a strength,” she said, scrunching up her face, “I really do value having a team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives.”

Harris told the questioner she constantly tells her team, “Let’s kick the tire on that.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the vice president a similar question about learning from past mistakes, to which Harris—who took a moment before speaking—had difficulty providing a clear answer to as well.

“I mean, I’ve made many mistakes. And they range from, you know, if you’ve ever parented a child, you know you make lots of mistakes,” Harris, who never gave birth to a child of her own, said with nervous laughter.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, who has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, and a 30-year-old son, Cole, from his previous marriage of 16 years. The Democrat nominee tied the knot with Emhoff in August 2014.

“In my role as vice president, I mean, I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well-versed on issues. And, um, I think that is very important. It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and be compelled to answer a question,” Harris said with a smirk.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
