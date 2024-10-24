‘Not Perfect’: Kamala Gives an Ultra-Cringy Response to Dreaded Job-Interview Question

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was asked a notoriously dreaded job-interview question Wednesday evening during a CNN townhall: What is your greatest weakness?

The male questioner listened attentively from his place in the audience as Harris struggled to describe her weaknesses and how she would overcome them.

“That’s a great question, Joe. Well, I am certainly am not perfect. Let’s start there,” Harris began with a chuckle.

“I think that, I, perhaps a weakness, some would say— but I actually think it’s a strength,” she said, scrunching up her face, “I really do value having a team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives.”

Harris told the questioner she constantly tells her team, “Let’s kick the tire on that.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the vice president a similar question about learning from past mistakes, to which Harris—who took a moment before speaking—had difficulty providing a clear answer to as well.

COOPER: Is there something you can point to in your life that is a mistake that you've learned from? KAMALA: "I have worked very hard to make sure that I'm well-versed on issues." The Kamala you see stumbling in every unscripted answer she gives is what she calls "well-versed." pic.twitter.com/fmENkOtpvI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

“I mean, I’ve made many mistakes. And they range from, you know, if you’ve ever parented a child, you know you make lots of mistakes,” Harris, who never gave birth to a child of her own, said with nervous laughter.

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff, who has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, and a 30-year-old son, Cole, from his previous marriage of 16 years. The Democrat nominee tied the knot with Emhoff in August 2014.

“In my role as vice president, I mean, I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well-versed on issues. And, um, I think that is very important. It’s a mistake not to be well-versed on an issue and be compelled to answer a question,” Harris said with a smirk.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.