Clinton’s Musical Flops Just Weeks After Debut, Much Like Her 2016 Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hillary Clinton, the two-time failed presidential candidate who has since become an election denier and conspiracy theorist, has ventured into a new endeavor: producing a Broadway musical.

However, much like her defeat in the 2016 election, her show, titled Suffs, is struggling to attract audiences, with ticket sales reportedly languishing.

According to box office data reviewed by Breitbart, the Clinton-produced production has only managed to sell approximately 81% of its seating capacity.

This places Suffs in the bottom eight out of 35 shows currently running on Broadway, as reported by Breitbart, citing data from the Broadway Threatte Industry.

Among the other shows currently gracing Broadway stages are popular productions like Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Romeo & Juliet, Sweeney Todd and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Suffs initially premiered as an off-Broadway production at The Public Theater in New York. It focuses on the women’s rights movement of 1913, led by the suffragists (or Suffs), according to the Broadway show’s webpage.

In addition to receiving Clinton’s endorsement, the musical is co-produced by Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of attorney Maya Harris.

Clinton has made several appearances on news shows to promote the musical, including a brief stint on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s Sunday Morning and most recently, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“It has been an extraordinary thrill for me,” Clinton told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski during an interview on Thursday.

While seemingly downplaying the relatively low attendance, Clinton added, “I was so happy that a story about women’s history was coming across to the audience. … When I go and I hear the audience cheering and laughing—I go to a lot of Broadway theater, because I love the theater—but this is such a special experience.”

It isn’t immediately clear whether Clinton has been involved in any marketing or sales plans for the show.

Suffs‘s management company, 101 Productions, did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment via email before the late Saturday night publication of this piece.