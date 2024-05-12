Quantcast
Sunday, May 12, 2024

Clinton’s Musical Flops Just Weeks After Debut, Much Like Her 2016 Campaign

'It has been an extraordinary thrill for me...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hillary Clinton, the two-time failed presidential candidate who has since become an election denier and conspiracy theorist, has ventured into a new endeavor: producing a Broadway musical.

However, much like her defeat in the 2016 election, her show, titled Suffs, is struggling to attract audiences, with ticket sales reportedly languishing. 

According to box office data reviewed by Breitbart, the Clinton-produced production has only managed to sell approximately 81% of its seating capacity.  

This places Suffs in the bottom eight out of 35 shows currently running on Broadway, as reported by Breitbart, citing data from the Broadway Threatte Industry. 

Among the other shows currently gracing Broadway stages are popular productions like Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Romeo & Juliet, Sweeney Todd and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. 

Suffs initially premiered as an off-Broadway production at The Public Theater in New York. It focuses on the women’s rights movement of 1913, led by the suffragists (or Suffs), according to the Broadway show’s webpage. 

In addition to receiving Clinton’s endorsement, the musical is co-produced by Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of attorney Maya Harris. 

Clinton has made several appearances on news shows to promote the musical, including a brief stint on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, CBS’s Sunday Morning and most recently, MSNBC’s Morning Joe. 

“It has been an extraordinary thrill for me,” Clinton told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski during an interview on Thursday.  

While seemingly downplaying the relatively low attendance, Clinton added, “I was so happy that a story about women’s history was coming across to the audience. … When I go and I hear the audience cheering and laughing—I go to a lot of Broadway theater, because I love the theater—but this is such a special experience.” 

It isn’t immediately clear whether Clinton has been involved in any marketing or sales plans for the show.  

Suffs‘s management company, 101 Productions, did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment via email before the late Saturday night publication of this piece. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s Roasting of ‘Fool’ Biden Draws 100K Supporters in ‘Biggest Rally Yet’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com