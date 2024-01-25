Sad Hillary Keeps Screenshots Showing Herself as 2016 ‘Projected Winner’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to seemingly reminisce about her humiliating defeat in the 2016 election… It didn’t go as planned.

First, Clinton attempted to mock former President Donald Trump’s celebratory remarks following his New Hampshire victory. “This is a great, great state,” Trump said. “We won New Hampshire three times now, and we win it every time. We win the primary; we win the generals.”

In response, Clinton posted a screenshot of the New Hampshire presidential results in 2016 and 2020. “Reality: Um…” she captioned the photo, which showed both results portraying her and then-candidate Joe Biden as the “projected winner” of the elections. While Clinton won New Hampshire in 2016, she ultimately lost the electoral college.

Hillary Clinton attacks Trump again, years after 2016!!!!!https://t.co/AUmQkOVlWV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 24, 2024

Trump’s speech referred to the fact that he became the only individuals to win New Hampshire Republican primaries three times — first in 2016, then in his re-election in 2020 and now in 2024.

Despite facing a barrage of mocking responses, Clinton took another swipe at the 2016 election by drawing parallels between the Academy Awards snubbing Barbie actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig and her own experience of losing the electoral college but winning the popular vote.

According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie earned $636 million in North America ($1.4 billion worldwide). Despite the box office success, Barbie only secured eight Oscar nominations. Moreover, Robbie and Gerwig were both snubbed for the best actress and best director categories, respectively.

The snub has sparked criticism against the Oscars, especially considering that Ryan Gosling, an actor in Barbie, received a nomination in the male best actor category.

“Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” Clinton claimed. “You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

The term “Kenough” references a phrase featured in the movie, reported the New York Times.

Margot really should’ve visited Wisconsin — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 24, 2024

The post, gaining over 23 million views, received some mocking responses. “Margot really should’ve visited Wisconsin,” said Ken Klippenstein, a reporter at the Intercept.

Clinton’s posts come nearly eight years after Trump won the 2016 election. “This is painful and will be for a long time,” Clinton said during her concession speech.