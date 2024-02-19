(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has long maintained that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, asserted that former President Donald Trump is “enamored” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a Friday interview on PBS’s Amanpour and Company, Clinton seemed to attribute the failure of the Senate bill, aimed at providing Ukraine with a $60 billion aid package, to Trump, rather than to growing American skepticism toward foreign aid.

Clinton claimed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is “doing Donald Trump’s business” by blocking the Senate foreign aid bill. “Why is Donald Trump so enamored of Putin?” Clinton rhetorically asked. She then offered her answer with an unsubstantiated claim: “He’s a wannabe dictator. He has told us that repeatedly.”

Clinton’s remarks come as the Republican-led House opposes the Senate bill, which includes provisions for a significant aid package for Ukraine, along with future investments in weapons.

While the bill doesn’t allocate the total amount in direct cash to Ukraine, House Republicans argue against it, contending that the pressing issue of unprecedented illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border should be addressed before committing to investments in foreign borders.

“If this bill from the Senate were ever put on the floor of the House, it would pass,” Clinton claimed, without evidence. “It would pass overwhelmingly because the people who are preventing it, starting with the speaker, Mike Johnson are not doing America’s business.”

In contrast, Trump, currently seeking the Republican nomination for president, proposed issuing the aid as a form of a loan. “They want to give them $60 billion more,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Do it this way. Loan them the money. If they can make it, they pay us back. If they can’t make it, they don’t have to pay us back.”

Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. Since then, she has consistently appeared on national television claiming, without evidence, that Trump won the election because of Russian assistance.

She faced social media mockery last month after posting screenshots of election predictions showing her as the winner.