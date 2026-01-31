Saturday, January 31, 2026

Civil Rights Contractor’s Side Hustle Shut Down By Judge Jeanine 

Crooked Ex-Civil Rights Contractor Stole $1.3 Million Of U.S. Cell Phones: Pirro  

Posted by Mark E. Johnson
Jeanine Pirro
Gage Skidmore, CC

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has taken down another bad guy, according to a recent announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Columbia.

Javan King of Laurel, Maryland has been charged with helping himself to thousands of government cell phones while he simultaneously pocketed a paycheck from the Department of Justice, Pirro announced. 

A 74-year-old Trump loyalist, Pirro previously served as a judge and prosecutor in Westchester County, New York. She has a well-deserved reputation for being tough on criminals, as well as millions of fans who appreciated her work on Fox News programs such as The Five. 

According to the charges, which were filed earlier this week, King worked from 2021 to 2025 as an information technology contractor for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. 

During that time, King allegedly defrauded DOJ of more than $1.3 million by requesting that DOJ order thousands of mobile devices that the department did not need.

After phones were shipped to King’s government office, he hawked them to phone reselling businesses. 

In total, those businesses paid him more than $1.3 million for the phones, according to the indictment. 

The information charges King with a single count of mail fraud while further alleging that the government suffered an actual loss of over $1.3 million because of fees paid to AT&T for the phone lines and phones. 

This case is being investigated by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kondi Kleinman.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
David Morgan’s Warning: What Comes Next For Gold And Silver
Next article
Ilhan Omar Curses Critic Over Staged Vinegar Attack Accusations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com