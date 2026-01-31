Civil Rights Contractor’s Side Hustle Shut Down By Judge Jeanine 

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has taken down another bad guy, according to a recent announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Columbia.

Javan King of Laurel, Maryland has been charged with helping himself to thousands of government cell phones while he simultaneously pocketed a paycheck from the Department of Justice, Pirro announced.

A 74-year-old Trump loyalist, Pirro previously served as a judge and prosecutor in Westchester County, New York. She has a well-deserved reputation for being tough on criminals, as well as millions of fans who appreciated her work on Fox News programs such as The Five.

According to the charges, which were filed earlier this week, King worked from 2021 to 2025 as an information technology contractor for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

During that time, King allegedly defrauded DOJ of more than $1.3 million by requesting that DOJ order thousands of mobile devices that the department did not need.

After phones were shipped to King’s government office, he hawked them to phone reselling businesses.

In total, those businesses paid him more than $1.3 million for the phones, according to the indictment.

The information charges King with a single count of mail fraud while further alleging that the government suffered an actual loss of over $1.3 million because of fees paid to AT&T for the phone lines and phones.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kondi Kleinman.