Saturday, January 31, 2026

Ilhan Omar Curses Critic Over Staged Vinegar Attack Accusations

'You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., cursed out conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams while responding Thursday to accusations that her town hall attack was politically staged. 

The accusations followed Omar’s unusual reaction after she was sprayed with what hazmat investigators later identified as apple cider vinegar while hosting a town hall in Minnesota on Tuesday. 

Instead of seeking medical attention or retreating to safety, Omar appeared to lunge at the man and continued the event, despite stating she did not know what substance had been sprayed on her. 

Williams was among those who publicly expressed skepticism about the attack. 

He wrote on X that Poison Control tells individuals sprayed with an unknown substance to seek fresh air, remove contaminated clothing, rinse skin and eyes with water, wash with soap and water and immediately seek medical attention. 

“You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged,” Williams wrote, addressing Omar. 

Omar responded angrily, claiming she did not follow those precautions because she did not want to be deterred by the protester. 

“I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand,” Omar wrote, closing with: “So fuck off.” 

Despite the growing speculation about the incident, the Minneapolis Police Department said the suspect, 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, was immediately arrested and charged with third-degree assault. 

The FBI later assumed control of the investigation. 

“The FBI is investigating this matter,” the agency told The Hill. “To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time.” 

The confrontation occurred as Omar was publicly calling on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign following the fatal shooting of two anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota by DHS agents. 

Omar has since said she was not harmed by Kazmierczak. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Civil Rights Contractor’s Side Hustle Shut Down By Judge Jeanine 
Next article
House Dems Back Thieving Colleague: ‘Nothing To See Here’ 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com