Ilhan Omar Curses Critic Over Staged Vinegar Attack Accusations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., cursed out conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams while responding Thursday to accusations that her town hall attack was politically staged.

The accusations followed Omar’s unusual reaction after she was sprayed with what hazmat investigators later identified as apple cider vinegar while hosting a town hall in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Instead of seeking medical attention or retreating to safety, Omar appeared to lunge at the man and continued the event, despite stating she did not know what substance had been sprayed on her.

Williams was among those who publicly expressed skepticism about the attack.

He wrote on X that Poison Control tells individuals sprayed with an unknown substance to seek fresh air, remove contaminated clothing, rinse skin and eyes with water, wash with soap and water and immediately seek medical attention.

“You didn’t do anything on this list because it was staged,” Williams wrote, addressing Omar.

Omar responded angrily, claiming she did not follow those precautions because she did not want to be deterred by the protester.

“I didn’t do any of those things because I fear losing my dignity more than I fear losing my life. Something you coward losers will never understand,” Omar wrote, closing with: “So fuck off.”

Despite the growing speculation about the incident, the Minneapolis Police Department said the suspect, 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, was immediately arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

The FBI later assumed control of the investigation.

“The FBI is investigating this matter,” the agency told The Hill. “To maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time.”

The confrontation occurred as Omar was publicly calling on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign following the fatal shooting of two anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota by DHS agents.

Omar has since said she was not harmed by Kazmierczak.