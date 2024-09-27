Trump Demands Pelosi Be Prosecuted for Insider Trading Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump demanded on Thursday that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi be prosecuted for her alleged role in insider trading and for her failure to protect the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Trump made these remarks during a press conference in New York City, where he lambasted the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous policies before turning his attention to Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold their visa stock… one day before Visa was announced that Visa’s being sued by the Department of Justice. Think of that,” Trump declared.

Trump’s remarks follow a report by the New York Post revealing that Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, offloaded over $500,000 worth of Visa stock—less than three months before the Biden-Harris DOJ launched antitrust charges against the company.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold Visa stock one day before it was announced Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/eejaHy6zxE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2024

“Nancy Pelosi sold vast amounts of Visa stock one day before the big lawsuit that we all read about a few days ago was brought against Visa. [Do] you think it was luck? I don’t think. She should be prosecuted,” Trump added, before citing new information about what really happened on Jan. 6.

New transcripts of former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley’s remarks to the Department of Defense Inspector General show that Trump urged Pentagon officials to ensure safety on Jan. 6.

This revelation directly contradicts leftist narratives pushed by Pelosi, who blamed Trump for the violence on Jan. 6, citing his alleged failure to deploy the National Guard. However, Trump has now turned the tables, demanding Pelosi be held accountable.

“She should also be prosecuted for J6 because she turned down 10,000 or any numbers you wanted, soldiers or National Guard,” Trump continued.

The transcript resurfaced thanks to House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., as he investigates the partisan actions of the now-defunct Jan. 6 Committee.

New testimony DEBUNKS the “Jan. 6 insurrection” narrative: @RepLoudermilk tells me the National Guard was READY to go the morning of Jan. 6, as Trump requested. So, why did it take 3 hours to deploy them? "The National Guard was purposefully DELAYED by the Pentagon…We do have… pic.twitter.com/Al9bWUvybD — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 25, 2024

“President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on January 6, 2021 were safe,” Loudermilk said in a press statement. “It is very concerning that these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job, when they were not.”

The transcripts show Milley telling the Inspector General, “The President just says, ‘Hey look at this. It’s going to be a large amount of protesters come in here on the 6th, and make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.’”