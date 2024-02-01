FBI Agent Indicted for Stealing Cell Phones During Home Raids

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a 36-year-old FBI agent from Houston has been charged with theft of personal and government property and providing false statements.

According to the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, Nicholas Anthony Williams has been an FBI special agent in the Houston Field Office since 2019. He served in both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads.

Williams is alleged to have taken money or property from multiple residences while executing search warrants as an FBI special agent from around November 2022 to March 2023.

“Williams also stole multiple cell phones which were FBI property and provided false statements with regard to several fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Details of Williams’s alleged crimes are sparce. A five-page indictment was unsealed, but other charging documents remain secret.

The FBI released the following statement on Williams: “The FBI takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will hold accountable any employee who violates policy and/or the law.

“In this case, when allegations were brought to our attention, the FBI reported them to the Department of Justice – Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG), an independent entity that investigates allegations involving DOJ employees,” the FBI said.

“Every FBI employee is held to the highest standards, and our focus is on carrying out the FBI mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States with integrity, every day. Since this matter is pending prosecution, we refer all future inquiries to the USAO-SDTX.”

Williams made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan, and was released on bail.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The DOJ Inspector General is conducting the investigation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.