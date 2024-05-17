Quantcast
Thursday, May 16, 2024

Chuck Todd Admits Biden Must Debate Trump Because He’s Losing

'The eagerness with which Trump accepted, I think the Biden campaign is lucky because I think the Biden campaign really needs this right now...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) NBC’s Chuck Todd admitted on Wednesday that President Joe Biden had no choice but to agree to debate former President Donald Trump because he was “losing” November’s election.

The Biden campaign confirmed this week that the 81-year-old would participate in two scheduled debates against Trump, with the first taking place next month on CNN. 

While the agreement actually backpedaled on official plans to hold more debate nearer to the election—including the first one at a historically black university—Wednesday’s negotiation marked the firmest commitment from Biden, who had previously hedged on the possibility of debating his GOP rival at all.

Despite the exceedingly favorable conditions Biden insisted upon, Todd acknowledged that the debates were a risk, given the public’s opinions on his age and his frequent gaffes.

“You don’t do this if you’re ahead, obviously,” Todd said. “The eagerness with which Trump accepted, I think the Biden campaign is lucky because I think the Biden campaign really needs this right now.”

A New York Times poll released the day before Biden accepted Trump’s debate challenge showed the president trailing behind Trump in six of the seven major swing states—in some of the states by as much as double digits.

“They are smart to do this because they need to change the direction of the campaign,” Todd explained.

“This campaign as it is going now is losing,” he added. “You have to change the trajectory. You need something different to happen.”

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell agreed with Todd that Biden was acting more like a “challenger” than an incumbent.

Some conservatives cautioned that Trump appeared to be walking into a trap given the hostile territory—with the debates to be aired on notoriously biased networks with hostile moderators and with all of the terms dictated by the Democrats.

Among the list of demands issued by the Biden campaign: no audience, mic cut-offs when each candidate’s allotted time is up and no third-party-candidate participation. Biden’s campaign also limited the number of news outlets that could host the debates.

Regardless, Trump responded to the challenge enthusiastically.

“I’m ready to go,” Trump said. “The dates that they proposed are fine. Anywhere. Anytime. Any place. Let’s see if Joe can make it to the stand-up podium.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Join House GOP to Block D.C.’s Lax Laws amid Crime Wave

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com