Quantcast
Thursday, May 16, 2024

Dems Join House GOP to Block D.C.’s Lax Laws amid Crime Wave

'Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have significantly changed policing across the country—and some of the worst consequences can been seen in our nation’s capital...

Posted by Contributing Author
Washington, DC
Washington, DC / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) More than a dozen Democrats joined House Republicans this week in voting for a bill overhauling Washington, D.C.’s lax criminal policies.

The D.C. Criminal Reform to Immediately Make Everyone Safer (D.C. CRIMES) Act, introduced by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., would prevent the D.C. courts and the leftist D.C. City Council from loosening sentencing requirements for juveniles and young adults. The bill would also require the D.C. attorney general to create a public website to track youth and juvenile crime rates.

It comes as the nation’s capital experiences a massive uptick in violent crime, such as armed carjackings, being largely committed by underage suspects.

Even lawmakers have fallen victim to the crime wave. Last October, for example, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked at gunpoint by three robbers near his Capitol Hill home.

Cuellar was one of 18 Democrats who voted for Donalds’s bill.

Some of the others include: Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.; Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas; Jared Golden, D-Maine; Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.; and Angie Craig, D-Minn.

“Our nation’s capital is experiencing a historic crime wave as a result of progressive, soft-on-crime policy,” Donalds said in a statement after the bill passed the House this week.

“This man-made public safety crisis is unacceptable,” he continued. “Congress has a constitutional responsibility to oversee the District of Columbia and it is imperative that we act quickly to assert our control when local government fails to do its job.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., specifically blasted Democratic city leaders for the crime crisis.

“Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have significantly changed policing across the country—and some of the worst consequences can been seen in our nation’s capital,” he said in a statement. “Congress has a responsibility to act in the interest of the District of Columbia.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Houston-Area Judge Orders Election Redo in 2022 Race Due to 1,430 Illegal Votes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com