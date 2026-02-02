China Exploits Birthright Citizenship to Infiltrate U.S. w/ 1.5 Million Citizens

(José Niño, Headline USA) China has weaponized American birthright citizenship policies to create up to 1.5 million dual nationals raised under Communist Party indoctrination who will soon reach voting age in the United States, according to a report by the New York Post.

The first American newborn of 2025 arrived in Saipan to Chinese parents who deliberately traveled to give birth on US soil, a practice called birth tourism. as the New York Post has previously reported. Additionally, the New York Post reported that more than 70 percent of Saipan newborns have Chinese birth tourist parents exploiting the territory’s visa regulations and automatic citizenship guarantees.

Chinese officials estimate 50,000 of their citizens give birth in America annually. Australia based professor Salvator Babones calculates the figure could reach 100,000 yearly. “With up to 100,000 Chinese babies being born US citizens every year,” he writes, “birth tourism may result in millions of new elite Chinese-Americans.”

The New York Post observed that Chinese operations have flourished over 15 years, meaning between 750,000 and 1.5 million Chinese Americans are growing toward adulthood in China. These children of Communist elites attend Party controlled schools learning distorted perspectives on American values. Yet as citizens, they can vote in U.S. elections and relocate to America anytime.

This wave could impact American society beginning in 2030 when the first cohort reaches voting age.

Communist Party official Guojun Xuan exemplifies an even more suspicious practice. The 65-year-old businessman purchased over $100 million in California real estate while serving as deputy in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional People’s Congress. He holds senior positions in United Front Work Department organizations designed to advance Communist interests in America.

When authorities hospitalized a two month old infant under his care in May 2025, they discovered 21 children connected to Xuan, produced through surrogates across America via his Mark Surrogacy Investment LLC. According to the New York Post, records show 107 California companies containing “surrogacy” in their names, all owned by Chinese individuals.

You Win USA operated from Irvine apartments, charging clients $40,000 to $80,000 for services including customs evasion coaching. Operators instructed pregnant women to wear loose clothing hiding their condition and avoid certain ports with stricter security. They told wealthy clients to claim indigence at hospitals, paying only $4,000 when normal costs reached $25,000.

Dongyuan Li, who ran You Win USA, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud and visa fraud, receiving less than one year imprisonment.

Beijing encourages this practice because operators promise free education and Social Security benefits, not freedom. As scholar Yin Qian explains regarding similar migration tactics in Hong Kong, “These migrants served as Beijing’s ‘invisible hand’ to steer the territory in the designed direction.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino