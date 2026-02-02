Monday, February 2, 2026

China Exploits Birthright Citizenship to Infiltrate U.S. w/ 1.5 Million Citizens

Posted by Jose Nino
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 2, 2022. A top White House official on Wednesday said at least eight U.S. telecom firms and dozens of nations have been impacted by a Chinese hacking campaign. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(José Niño, Headline USA) China has weaponized American birthright citizenship policies to create up to 1.5 million dual nationals raised under Communist Party indoctrination who will soon reach voting age in the United States, according to a report by the New York Post

The first American newborn of 2025 arrived in Saipan to Chinese parents who deliberately traveled to give birth on US soil, a practice called birth tourism. as the New York Post has previously reported. Additionally, the New York Post reported that more than 70 percent of Saipan newborns have Chinese birth tourist parents exploiting the territory’s visa regulations and automatic citizenship guarantees.

Chinese officials estimate 50,000 of their citizens give birth in America annually. Australia based professor Salvator Babones calculates the figure could reach 100,000 yearly. “With up to 100,000 Chinese babies being born US citizens every year,” he writes, “birth tourism may result in millions of new elite Chinese-Americans.”

The New York Post observed that Chinese operations have flourished over 15 years, meaning between 750,000 and 1.5 million Chinese Americans are growing toward adulthood in China. These children of Communist elites attend Party controlled schools learning distorted perspectives on American values. Yet as citizens, they can vote in U.S. elections and relocate to America anytime.

This wave could impact American society beginning in 2030 when the first cohort reaches voting age.

Communist Party official Guojun Xuan exemplifies an even more suspicious practice. The 65-year-old businessman purchased over $100 million in California real estate while serving as deputy in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional People’s Congress. He holds senior positions in United Front Work Department organizations designed to advance Communist interests in America.

When authorities hospitalized a two month old infant under his care in May 2025, they discovered 21 children connected to Xuan, produced through surrogates across America via his Mark Surrogacy Investment LLC. According to the New York Post, records show 107 California companies containing “surrogacy” in their names, all owned by Chinese individuals.

You Win USA operated from Irvine apartments, charging clients $40,000 to $80,000 for services including customs evasion coaching. Operators instructed pregnant women to wear loose clothing hiding their condition and avoid certain ports with stricter security. They told wealthy clients to claim indigence at hospitals, paying only $4,000 when normal costs reached $25,000.

Dongyuan Li, who ran You Win USA, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud and visa fraud, receiving less than one year imprisonment.

Beijing encourages this practice because operators promise free education and Social Security benefits, not freedom. As scholar Yin Qian explains regarding similar migration tactics in Hong Kong, “These migrants served as Beijing’s ‘invisible hand’ to steer the territory in the designed direction.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Epstein Doc Dump Validates Longtime ‘Pizzagate’ Theory About Clintons

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com