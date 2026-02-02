Epstein Doc Dump Validates Longtime ‘Pizzagate’ Theory About Clintons

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Justice Department’s latest release of files related to wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein appeared to validate a longstanding theory that, according to some, may further implicate the inner circle of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Observers noted in Epstein’s correspondence more than 900 references to “pizza” — several of them in unusual contexts that suggested coded language for child sex-trafficking.

In the Epstein files, there are 911 mentions of “pizza,” often paired with “grape soda,” in bizarre contexts within emails addressed to Epstein by individuals whose names have been mostly redacted. “This is better than a Chinese cookie… lets go for pizza and grape soda again.… pic.twitter.com/RizPr51JrV — AF Post (@AFpost) January 31, 2026

The emails elicited comparisons to the Pizzagate conspiracy, which emerged during the 2016 presidential election after Wikileaks published the private correspondence of top Hillary Clinton adviser John Podesta.

The theories suggest that various food items, such as pizza and hot dogs, may correspond to specific details about the young victims being solicited. The word “pizza” relates to girls, for example, while “cheese pizza” may specify prepubescent girls.

Social-media users quickly began efforts to decode other foodstuffs referenced by Epstein, including “Chinese cookie,” “grape soda,” “lamb chop,” “bagel” and “coffee.”

Grape Soda is 100% black kids but I can’t prove it pic.twitter.com/jltfeFthGk — Shrimply Right (@Shrimply_Right) January 31, 2026

Epstein himself addressed the release of the Podesta emails by Wikileaks editor Julian Assange, suggesting it was possible it could have been a hoax to smear Clinton and build support for her arrest.

“[W]hat a trick could be played,” he wrote in an October 2016 email.

But critics said that Epstein, suspected of working as an intelligence operative for the CIA and Mossad, might simply have been floating the alternative possibility himself as a way to throw people off the trail of Pizzagate.

“This is a classic Mossad/Deep State/Controlled Opposition tactic — distribute fake evidence and/or false information to muddy the waters so the truth is lost and comes off less credible,” wrote investigative journalist Liz Crokin in an X post.

Jeffrey Epstein seemed concerned about Julian Assange releasing the DNC & Podesta E-mails in 2016 via Wikileaks & them leading to the arrest of Hillary Clinton. Epstein suggests a plot where really bad fake e-mails are released, then they get out in the media and Epstein writes… pic.twitter.com/u9IYugqtrR — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) January 30, 2026

InfoWars host Alex Jones reaffirmed Crokin’s arguments that the Pizzagate scandal was real but that intelligence operatives had succeeded in muddying the waters about it, such as pushing a false narrative about the Washington, D.C. restaurant Comet Ping Pong.

Pizza Gate is 100% real and is 99% a Democratic Party operation. When we exposed it, CNN and the New York Times created a distraction from the real documents. https://t.co/tEbIx0o42V pic.twitter.com/OWF0u25g9y — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 1, 2026

Numerous other salacious storylines surfaced in the aftermath of the DOJ’s legally-mandated document dump.

Most notable among them was that billionaire Bill Gates allegedly contracted a sexually-transmitted disease while visiting Epstein’s private island, and subsequently sought Epstein’s help dosing his then-wife, Melinda, with antibiotics.

