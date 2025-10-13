Monday, October 13, 2025

Charlotte Train Stabbing Footage, Charlie Kirk Assassination Censored in Australia

'Although she claims to be censoring the video, really this is about censoring the tweets, as our submissions make clear...'

Posted by Ken Silva
23-year-old Iryna Zarutska fled war-torn Ukraine only to be stabbed to death by a homeless man in Charlotte. PHOTO: Iryna's GoFundMe page.
23-year-old Iryna Zarutska fled war-torn Ukraine only to be stabbed to death by a homeless man in Charlotte. PHOTO: Iryna's GoFundMe page.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Australia’s authoritarian eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has ordered U.S. tech platforms to remove footage showing the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death by a homeless man on a Charlotte train on Aug. 22.

According to the Australian news site news.com.au, Grant sent a letter to Twitter/X on Sept. 26, flagging 23 posts to be censored. The accounts listed include Headline USA, which was the first outlet to obtain and publish the full footage of Zarutska’s murder.

Grant, a former Twitter employee, issued a press release about the censorship on Friday, claiming to have received “multiple complaints from Australians about extreme graphic footage appearing online.” She said she also ordered the takedown of footage showing the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and the beheading of Indian-American motel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah, which both took place on Sept. 10.

“eSafety recognises the importance of news reporting and public commentary on current events – especially such tragic, disturbing ones as these – and has no role regulating opinion, commentary or political speech,” her press release says.

“eSafety does, however, have a role in enforcing Australia’s Online Safety Act to keep Australian citizens safe from online harm, especially children. That includes preventing accidental, inadvertent or unnecessary exposure to harmful violent online imagery of real killings where that material has been assessed RC.”

According to Australian political commentator Topher Field, Twitter/X has thus far complied with the takedown notice—geo-blocking the footage of Zarutska’s death to avoid a fine of $825,000 per post per day.

However, the advocacy group Free Speech Union of Australia has challenged the eSafety Commissioner’s ruling.

“Although she claims to be censoring the video, really this is about censoring the tweets, as our submissions make clear,” the pro-speech organization said on Twitter/X.

Inman Grant has a long history of trying to censor Twitter and other tech platforms.

In April 2024, for instance, she ordered Twitter to remove content surrounding the stabbing of an Australian bishop—not just from Australia, but from the whole world. Even the stabbing victim opposed her order, and an Australian court eventually ruled that it was illegal.

Twitter/X has not immediately responded to an email query about whether it will challenge Inman Grant’s latest attack on free speech.

The full footage of Zarutska’s murder can be found here.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says US Troops Will Get Paid Oct. 15 Despite Funding Lapse
Next article
GOP Stands up for U.S. Military Strikes on Suspected Drug Boats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com