Illegal Alien Kills Boss by Beheading in Latest Crime Horror

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Dallas family is mourning the death of a loved one after an illegal alien allegedly beheaded him and then kicked his severed head like a football following a dispute.

The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had been released into the U.S. by the Biden administration despite a lengthy criminal record that included child sex abuse and carjacking.

Additionally, Martinez was reportedly employed by the man he later murdered.

The gruesome killing was captured on security footage, fueling outrage on from the Trump administration, which blamed the murder on Biden’s open-borders polices.

The video shows hotel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah running from Martinez as he swung a machete and delivered multiple stabs and cuts.

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, both present during the attack, tried desperately to intervene but were pushed back by Martinez as he carried out the attack.

The brutal murder took place Sept. 10 in Dallas, Texas, after Martinez reportedly grew angry when Nagamallaiah had a third person translate instructions telling him not to use a broken washing machine at the hotel.

Martinez now faces murder charges and is being held without bond in Dallas.

The Trump campaign condemned the killing, saying Nagamallaiah’s death was preventable had Biden not allowed Martinez into the U.S.

Martínez had a standing deportation order to Cuba but was nonetheless released on Jan. 13, 2025, after Cuba refused to take him back.

Among his prior offenses were child sex abuse, grand theft auto, carjacking and false imprisonment, DHS wrote in a statement.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

According to court documents, Martinez later confessed to the crime during police interviews.