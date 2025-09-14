Sunday, September 14, 2025

Illegal Alien Kills Boss by Beheading in Latest Crime Horror

The video shows hotel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah running from Martinez as he swung a machete and delivered multiple stabs and cuts...

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Dallas family is mourning the death of a loved one after an illegal alien allegedly beheaded him and then kicked his severed head like a football following a dispute.

The suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, had been released into the U.S. by the Biden administration despite a lengthy criminal record that included child sex abuse and carjacking.

Additionally, Martinez was reportedly employed by the man he later murdered.

The gruesome killing was captured on security footage, fueling outrage on from the Trump administration, which blamed the murder on Biden’s open-borders polices.

The video shows hotel manager Chandra Nagamallaiah running from Martinez as he swung a machete and delivered multiple stabs and cuts.

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, both present during the attack, tried desperately to intervene but were pushed back by Martinez as he carried out the attack.

The brutal murder took place Sept. 10 in Dallas, Texas, after Martinez reportedly grew angry when Nagamallaiah had a third person translate instructions telling him not to use a broken washing machine at the hotel.

Martinez now faces murder charges and is being held without bond in Dallas.

The Trump campaign condemned the killing, saying Nagamallaiah’s death was preventable had Biden not allowed Martinez into the U.S.

Martínez had a standing deportation order to Cuba but was nonetheless released on Jan. 13, 2025, after Cuba refused to take him back.

Among his prior offenses were child sex abuse, grand theft auto, carjacking and false imprisonment, DHS wrote in a statement.

“This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

According to court documents, Martinez later confessed to the crime during police interviews.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sen. Ed Markey Calls for Overthrow of Gov’t, Arrest of Trump for Plotting ‘Coup’
Next article
CENTER SQUARE EXCLUSIVE: Funding for Green Groups Soared after 2009 Endangerment Finding

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com