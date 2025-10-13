Monday, October 13, 2025

Trump Says US Troops Will Get Paid Oct. 15 Despite Funding Lapse

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / @PBSNewsHour via YouTube

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square)  President Donald Trump said Saturday that America’s 1.3 million military service members will get paid on Oct. 15 despite a congressional budget lapse that led to a partial government shutdown.

Typically, military members don’t get paid when Congress fails to approve funding. However, Trump said he directed U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to find the cash to make sure U.S. troops get their next paycheck on Oct. 15. Many were preparing to go without, as they had in previous shutdowns.

The president invoked his authority as Commander in Chief of the armed forces to pay service members.

“We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

Some 334,900 civilian employees at the Department of Defense were set to be furloughed during the government shutdown, according to a Pentagon contingency plan released before the shutdown took effect.

Each day the federal government remains closed costs U.S. taxpayers about $400 million just in salary for about 750,000 furloughed federal workers.

Workers generally don’t collect that back pay until after they return to work when the shutdown ends. The practice upends the lives of federal employees and their families for an uncertain period while Congress struggles to pass a funding bill. Each party has blamed the other for the shutdown.

The ongoing government shutdown stretched into its tenth day on Saturday.

The previous government shutdown lasted 35 days during Trump’s first term.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Consumer Debt Flatlined Again in August Signaling Financial Stress
Next article
Charlotte Train Stabbing Footage, Charlie Kirk Assassination Censored in Australia

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com