He’s Back: Cuomo Salivates Over NYC Mayoral Run as Adams Falls to DOJ

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ramping up his plans for a potential political comeback, this time as mayor of New York City.

Cuomo has been monitoring the downfall of Mayor Eric Adams, who faces federal bribery and campaign finance charges.

According to Politico, Cuomo is waiting for Adams to resign or is preparing to mount a primary challenge against him.

New York Democratic strategist Chris Coffey told Politico that Cuomo would likely run after Adams’s indictment and subsequent arrest.

“He was probably going to run no matter what, and a weakened, or out-of-the-race Eric Adams is a better bet for him,” said Coffey, an adviser to former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Cuomo served as governor from 2011 until 2021 when he resigned amid scandals following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that accused him of sexually harassing several women.

Cuomo is also under investigation by the House of Representatives over his handling of COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes.

The former Democrat governor has also monitored the unpopularity of his successor and former Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was elected to a full term in 2022 during the narrowest election since 1994.

Politico reported that Cuomo’s team has laid the groundwork for his campaign, suggesting he would be declared the victor in a 90-day election if Adams resigns.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi dismissed the reports of a comeback, claiming, “He has previously said he has no plans to make plans, and that hasn’t changed.”

If he chooses to run, Cuomo would face opposition from far-left Democrats, including the members of the New York Working Families Party.

“In this moment, New Yorkers are craving a leader with the utmost integrity and Andrew Cuomo is not that,” said Working Families Party Co-Director Jasmine Gripper.