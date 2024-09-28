NYC Coup? Mayor Claims He’s Persecuted for Questioning Dems. on Immigration

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 25, 2024, the Democratic Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, claimed that the reason why he became a target of political persecution was because he opposed the invasion of illegal aliens into the country, in general, and the Big Apple, in particular.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target and a target I became. Leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty,” he said, as reported by the National News Desk.

Adams referred to him previously opposing non-stop immigration. According to Headline USA, he went as far as saying that policies of “sanctuary cities” are a “mistake,” suggesting that he would support a rollback.

“I think the previous administration [Bill de Blasio’s] made a big mistake. I think we need to correct that aspect of it,” he said.

Adams then explained that he wanted to correct this mistake because he realized New Yorkers no longer feel safe in their city.

“New Yorkers have a right to be safe in their city. The same way anyone breaks the law or does something violent to New Yorkers, I’m going to voice my concern about that,” he said.

“I want to go back to the standards of the previous mayors who, I believe, subscribe to my belief that people who are suspected of committing serious crimes in this city should be held accountable,” Adams said earlier this year when asked about the policies.

Headline USA also reported that Adams met with ICE agents to discuss limiting the city’s “sanctuary” status.

Adams’s claims about the alleged coup organized by the leftist regime came after Headline USA reported that there was a chance that Public Advocate and Democratic socialist Jumaane Williams could become the next mayor of New York City.

Axios reported that Andrew Cuomo also became a potential candidate for the job.