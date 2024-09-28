Quantcast
Friday, September 27, 2024

NYC Coup? Mayor Claims He’s Persecuted for Questioning Dems. on Immigration

'I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target and a target I became...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Eric Adams
Eric Adams / IMAGE: FOX 5 New York via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 25, 2024, the Democratic Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, claimed that the reason why he became a target of political persecution was because he opposed the invasion of illegal aliens into the country, in general, and the Big Apple, in particular.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target and a target I became. Leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty,” he said, as reported by the National News Desk.

Adams referred to him previously opposing non-stop immigration. According to Headline USA, he went as far as saying that policies of “sanctuary cities” are a “mistake,” suggesting that he would support a rollback.

“I think the previous administration [Bill de Blasio’s] made a big mistake. I think we need to correct that aspect of it,” he said.

Adams then explained that he wanted to correct this mistake because he realized New Yorkers no longer feel safe in their city.

“New Yorkers have a right to be safe in their city. The same way anyone breaks the law or does something violent to New Yorkers, I’m going to voice my concern about that,” he said.

“I want to go back to the standards of the previous mayors who, I believe, subscribe to my belief that people who are suspected of committing serious crimes in this city should be held accountable,” Adams said earlier this year when asked about the policies.

Headline USA also reported that Adams met with ICE agents to discuss limiting the city’s “sanctuary” status.

Adams’s claims about the alleged coup organized by the leftist regime came after Headline USA reported that there was a chance that Public Advocate and Democratic socialist Jumaane Williams could become the next mayor of New York City.

Axios reported that Andrew Cuomo also became a potential candidate for the job.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Globalists Claim Europe Is ‘Too White,’ ‘Too Western’
Next article
Celebrities, Politicians Resume Threats to Leave Trump’s America

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com