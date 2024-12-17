Quantcast
Cat Ladies Flip Out over Suggestion of Mandatory Paternity Tests

'Women could care less that there are no consequences for them committing paternity fraud and destroying a man's life as long as their feelings aren't hurt...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An unaborted
A mom feeds her baby. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Many people, including the self-described conservative Christian women, pushed back against the suggestion that President-elect Donald Trump should implement the anti-paternity fraud law.

“Trump administration should consider a law that makes paternity tests mandatory at birth …to put father’s name on birth certificate etc. It’s bizarre, given this technology, that this isn’t already the law,” @bronzeagemantis wrote.

Many supposedly conservative Christians opposed the suggestion that the government should make it impossible for cheating women to lie to their husbands and force them to raise a child that is not theirs.

“Waaaaaaaa I can’t trust my wife waaaaaaa Daddy government help me lolol,” Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee Joel Berry wrote.

Host of Conspiracy Pilled Abby Libby also criticized the suggestion, stating that Americans “don’t need the government to mandate paternity tests for everyone just so a few men who suspect their partners but don’t have the balls to own their distrust and ask for a test don’t have to.”

“Every husband should be tested for STDs monthly. Same logic,” she added in another post.

Some people also suggested that “there is no conservative argument for government-mandated paternity testing.”

Other women on Twitter also argued that this should not become law because women don’t like to be accused of cheating on their men.

Other people also gaslighted those who support this position by stating that they spend too much time on the internet if they think women cheat on their men and lie to them by saying they are the father of the baby.

Even though some people on the platform openly supported the implementation of the law, they were drowned out by those who opposed the potential law, with the biggest opponent being a woman under the nickname @Cluffalo.

“Fathers’ names are typically included on birth certificates already. Mandating paternity tests for healthy families with nothing to fear is just falling to the standards of low-trust, degenerate society. You should absolutely be insulted by the implications of that proposal,” she wrote.

Prominent conservative political commentator John Doyle was the most famous person who criticized @Cluffalo in his Twitter thread, noting that it is a pattern among the supposed Christian women.

“Posts like the one I’m quoting truly highlight how gynocentric Western societies are. Women could care less that there are no consequences for them committing paternity fraud and destroying a man’s life as long as their feelings aren’t hurt,” @theoccasian wrote.

Other people also criticized @Cluffalo for opposing the anti-paternity fraud law.

“There is literally no reason for a woman to be against this unless she has been or expects to be unfaithful to her husband,” @revenant_MMXX wrote.

