Cat Ladies Flip Out over Suggestion of Mandatory Paternity Tests

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Many people, including the self-described conservative Christian women, pushed back against the suggestion that President-elect Donald Trump should implement the anti-paternity fraud law.

“Trump administration should consider a law that makes paternity tests mandatory at birth …to put father’s name on birth certificate etc. It’s bizarre, given this technology, that this isn’t already the law,” @bronzeagemantis wrote.

Trump administration should consider law that makes paternity tests mandatory at birth …to put father’s name on birth certificate etc; it’s bizarre given this technology that this isn’t already the law. — Bronze Age Pervert (@bronzeagemantis) December 15, 2024

Many supposedly conservative Christians opposed the suggestion that the government should make it impossible for cheating women to lie to their husbands and force them to raise a child that is not theirs.

“Waaaaaaaa I can’t trust my wife waaaaaaa Daddy government help me lolol,” Managing Editor of the Babylon Bee Joel Berry wrote.

Waaaaaaaa I can’t trust my wife waaaaaaa Daddy government help me lolol https://t.co/S5j4zWMi2A — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 16, 2024

Host of Conspiracy Pilled Abby Libby also criticized the suggestion, stating that Americans “don’t need the government to mandate paternity tests for everyone just so a few men who suspect their partners but don’t have the balls to own their distrust and ask for a test don’t have to.”

We don't need the government to mandate paternity tests for everyone just so a few men who suspect their partners but don't have the balls to own their distrust and ask for a test don't have to. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 15, 2024

“Every husband should be tested for STDs monthly. Same logic,” she added in another post.

Every husband should be tested for STDs monthly. Same logic. https://t.co/KILsPbKqeX — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 15, 2024

Some people also suggested that “there is no conservative argument for government-mandated paternity testing.”

There is no conservative argument for government mandated paternity testing. Imagine advocating for the government's ability to prevent a family from leaving the hospital with their child unless they hand over their DNA. Absolutely psychotic. — normie macdonald 🇺🇲 (@SWENGDAD) December 16, 2024

Other women on Twitter also argued that this should not become law because women don’t like to be accused of cheating on their men.

Women are against this bc it feels like they’re being preemptively accused of a heinous act and bc it eliminates trust as a necessity but all the neurotic guys are getting triggered into a paranoia where they think women are upset bc they’re secretly birthing other men’s babies https://t.co/fKUjc9xPJQ — Bees 🐝 (@dark_cat_bees) December 16, 2024

Other people also gaslighted those who support this position by stating that they spend too much time on the internet if they think women cheat on their men and lie to them by saying they are the father of the baby.

This will make both birth rates and the gender divide worse. You’re not even addressing an actual widespread problem. If you think most men are unknowingly raising some other guy’s children then you are way too online and watch way too much porn. https://t.co/mIFWnOdFnj — Marc Anthony 🌴🦩 (@miamimaxxer) December 15, 2024

Even though some people on the platform openly supported the implementation of the law, they were drowned out by those who opposed the potential law, with the biggest opponent being a woman under the nickname @Cluffalo.

Completely agree.

The amount of men conned into fatherhood under false pretense is fucking criminal. They tried to do “the right thing” & were destroyed because of it. https://t.co/Wl6hlpiE46 — William Coleman (@The_W_Coleman) December 15, 2024

Yes, mandatory paternity tests are a cost-effective safeguard against welfare fraud, divorce disputes, and false child support claims. https://t.co/qC7FIBJ7W1 — Henry (@opulentsurface) December 15, 2024

This is the Christian position. And women who are proven to have been unfaithful should be publicly shamed and severely punished. https://t.co/tUjndLiXrk — Corey J. Mahler (@CoreyJMahler) December 16, 2024

“Fathers’ names are typically included on birth certificates already. Mandating paternity tests for healthy families with nothing to fear is just falling to the standards of low-trust, degenerate society. You should absolutely be insulted by the implications of that proposal,” she wrote.

Fathers’ names are typically included on birth certificates already Mandating paternity tests for healthy families with nothing to fear is just falling to the standards of low-trust, degenerate society You should absolutely be insulted by the implications of that proposal https://t.co/vZakVb6WpU — Allie (@Cluffalo) December 15, 2024

Prominent conservative political commentator John Doyle was the most famous person who criticized @Cluffalo in his Twitter thread, noting that it is a pattern among the supposed Christian women.

Literally every single time pic.twitter.com/6EriT7k9qz — John Doyle (@ComradeDoyIe) December 15, 2024

“Posts like the one I’m quoting truly highlight how gynocentric Western societies are. Women could care less that there are no consequences for them committing paternity fraud and destroying a man’s life as long as their feelings aren’t hurt,” @theoccasian wrote.

Posts like the one I'm quoting truly highlight how gynocentric western societies are. Women could care less that there are no consequences for them committing paternity fraud and destroying a man's life as long as their feelings aren't hurt. If families, relationships, and… pic.twitter.com/Lrt8YkMCnu — The Occasian 🇸🇬🇭🇰🇹🇭🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@theoccasian) December 15, 2024

Other people also criticized @Cluffalo for opposing the anti-paternity fraud law.

“There is literally no reason for a woman to be against this unless she has been or expects to be unfaithful to her husband,” @revenant_MMXX wrote.