Quantcast
Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Dems Reject AOC for Key Committee Role Despite Hypocritical Calls for Diversity

'Her own party doubts her intelligence...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A House Democratic panel rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., bid to become ranking member of the House Oversight Committee in the incoming 119th Congress. 

Instead, Democrats chose Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., a white man 39 years older than Ocasio-Cortez, to lead the Democrats on the powerful and influential committee. James Comer, R-Ky., will retain his role as the committee’s chairman in the next Congress. 

As reported by Axios, the Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee voted 34 to 27 in favor of Connolly. Ocasio-Cortez plans to challenge the results until the full caucus votes in the coming days. 

Ocasio-Cortez’s failed bid could be surprising to many, given the Democratic Party’s frequent virtue signaling on diversity and the urgent need to put non-white women in positions of power.  

She was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating former Rep. Joe Crowley, the then-chair of the House Democratic Caucus and once considered a potential Speaker of the House. 

The Democratic congresswoman represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, adjacent to the country’s poorest district, the 15th. In contrast, Connolly represents Virginia’s affluent 11th District. 

Connolly, who announced on Nov. 7 that he has cancer of the esophagus, was backed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in his bid to become the ranking member of Oversight. 

The ranking member’s seat became vacant after Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee’s top Democrat, opted to join the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee instead. 

On X, several critics mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s loss, with one speculating: “Her own party doubts her intelligence.” 

Another user added, “Maybe if she identified as a corrupt white man, she could win.” 

A third user chimed in: “This isn’t the final vote but it is a good sign that AOC will not lead the Oversight Committee. AOC shouldn’t be in any leadership position.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cat Ladies Flip Out over Suggestion of Mandatory Paternity Tests

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com