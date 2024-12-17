Dems Reject AOC for Key Committee Role Despite Hypocritical Calls for Diversity

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A House Democratic panel rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., bid to become ranking member of the House Oversight Committee in the incoming 119th Congress.

Instead, Democrats chose Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., a white man 39 years older than Ocasio-Cortez, to lead the Democrats on the powerful and influential committee. James Comer, R-Ky., will retain his role as the committee’s chairman in the next Congress.

As reported by Axios, the Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee voted 34 to 27 in favor of Connolly. Ocasio-Cortez plans to challenge the results until the full caucus votes in the coming days.

Ocasio-Cortez’s failed bid could be surprising to many, given the Democratic Party’s frequent virtue signaling on diversity and the urgent need to put non-white women in positions of power.

She was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating former Rep. Joe Crowley, the then-chair of the House Democratic Caucus and once considered a potential Speaker of the House.

The Democratic congresswoman represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, adjacent to the country’s poorest district, the 15th. In contrast, Connolly represents Virginia’s affluent 11th District.

Connolly, who announced on Nov. 7 that he has cancer of the esophagus, was backed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in his bid to become the ranking member of Oversight.

The ranking member’s seat became vacant after Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee’s top Democrat, opted to join the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee instead.

On X, several critics mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s loss, with one speculating: “Her own party doubts her intelligence.”

Another user added, “Maybe if she identified as a corrupt white man, she could win.”

A third user chimed in: “This isn’t the final vote but it is a good sign that AOC will not lead the Oversight Committee. AOC shouldn’t be in any leadership position.”