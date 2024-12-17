Trump Secures $100B Investment to Create 100,000 American Jobs

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently revealed that he secured $100 billion in investment in the American economy to create at least 100,000 American jobs.

Late Monday morning, Trump announced that SoftBank’s CEO Masayoshi Son will invest $100 billion in new U.S. investments.

“We’ve just concluded a very productive meeting, and today, I am thrilled to announce that Softbank would be investing $100 billion in America, creating 100,000 American jobs at a minimum, and he’s doing this because he is very optimistic about our country since the election,” Trump told the journalists.

After addressing the press, Trump also asked Son whether he would invest an additional $100 billion into the American economy.

“I’m gonna ask him right now. Would you make it $200 billion instead of $100 billion? Believe it or not, he can actually afford to do that. Would you do that?” Trump asked.

Son laughed in response and said that, even though he promised $100 billion, he would try to “make it happen.”

“He is a great negotiator!” Son said.

Trump then praised Son, saying that he is a “brilliant guy” who does an “unbelievable job” and that “people of Japan and all over the world are very proud of him.”

“I have tremendous respect for him,” Trump said.

Conservatives celebrated the recent news on Twitter, praising Trump for fixing the American economy even before his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

“Art of the deal,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote.

Infowars founder Alex Jones also praised Trump, adding that “this is how a president should talk and act, unlike our current gibbering idiot,” clearly referring to Joe Biden.

“Under the globalist system, America has not been open to REAL business sense, at least in the early 1990s,” Jones wrote.

Trump’s future Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also praised Trump by stating that “America’s Negotiator-In-Chief is back.”

Conservatives from other countries, like the United Kingdom, also celebrated the recent news and criticized its leftist government for not fixing its economy.

“Compare this to the current negativity in the UK. Yet all Starmer seems to think is our future lies with the EU. Trump is showing what real leadership looks like,” leader of Reform U.K. Nigel Farage wrote.

Before the meeting with Son, Trump stated on Truth Social that “any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals.”

“GET READY TO ROCK!!!” he wrote.