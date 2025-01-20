Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

Carrie Underwood Leads Bipartisan Song as Her Music Fails at Trump’s Inauguration

'You know the words. Help me out here...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Country music star Carrie Underwood led Democrats and Republicans in an a cappella version of “America the Beautiful” after her background music failed to play at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Underwood walked out before an audience of politicians, family members and honorable guests Monday at the Capitol Rotunda following Trump’s inaugural address.

She clutched her microphone in anticipation for her backing track to begin, only to hear it blip on for a moment before total silence.

After nearly two minutes of waiting, Underwood raised her microphone and bravely said, “You know the words. Help me out here,” before she began to sing the patriotic song.

As Underwood belted out “America the Beautiful” where she stood in front of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The entire room of people gradually joined her, ignoring politics as they united in song.

Applause erupted after Underwood successfully finished singing. She turned around and shook Biden’s hand, who appeared to tell her she did a “great job.”

The country singer approached Trump and Vance and shook their hands before she walked off the stage.

Americans were stunned by Underwood’s “beautiful” a cappella performance, taking to social media to share their reactions.

Users said Underwood leading the room in song was the “perfect” way to start Trump’s presidency.

Trump supporter @EricaRN4USA noticed Harris’s apparent lack of confidence as she sung along, so she wrote, “It appeared that someone didn’t know the lyrics of the song either,” referencing Harris’s botched attempt at saying the Pledge of Allegiance as she swore in new senators earlier January.

“Now that is a flex. Imagine being so talented that when technology fails, you just go, ‘Fine, I’ll do it live!’” an X user added.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., commended Underwood, who came from his state, for demonstrating “grace under pressure” and thanked her for “honoring our beautiful nation.”

“All American and perfect,” Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo wrote.

Others joked that the technology worker in charge of Underwood’s background music would soon be fired.

However, the consensus was that Underwood’s coolness under pressure made it a “moment” nonetheless.

“Carrie Underwood being a pro and just going acapella and killin it. Kinda symbolic of this win in a way,” another user observed. “Music isn’t there. Doesn’t seem like it’s the right time but persists nonetheless and knocks it out of the park.”

