Trump Heralds ‘Liberation Day’ in Inaugural Address Launching Anticipated Golden Age

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Capitol Rotunda Monday as his first act of his second term.

Trump was sworn in to the office about noon eastern as the 47th president and immediately shook hands with now former President Joe Biden.

Trump said Jan. 20, 2025, was “liberation day” and pledged to end America’s decline, saying he hopes his election is remembered as the most consequential in the nation’s history.

“The Golden Age of America begins right now,” Trump said to begin the speech.

“From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world … I will very simply put America first.”

Trump promised a series of executive orders on his first day in office, pledging to declare a national emergency over the crisis at the southern border. He said deportation would begin and that he would reinstate Remain in Mexico, a policy that requires asylum seekers to wait outside the U.S. for processing.

He also promised to send troops to the border, and designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and end catch and release, a policy where border agents release illegal immigrants into the U.S. while they await court hearings, hearings they often never show up for.

The weaponization of the Justice Department was among the first problems Trump promised to tackle, clearly referencing his own prosecution.

Trump said he would also declare a national energy emergency and that the U.S. would “drill, baby, drill.” He also said he would cancel a Biden-era rule requiring a massive transition to electric vehicles over the next decade.

“America will soon be greater, stronger and far more exceptional than ever before,” Trump said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the 2024 campaign for president, looked on as Trump gave the address.

Trump said the country faces a “crisis of trust” because the establishment has taken advantage of the American people.

Trump argued the government has prioritized foreign wars and illegal immigrants over American citizens, citing the Los Angeles fires and Hurricane Helene disasters, the responses to both of which were criticized.

“We can’t let this happen,” Trump said.

Trump promised to take back the Panama Canal from Panama and emphasized that it will be the official policy of the U.S. government that there are two genders, male and female.

Trump said the education system now teaches children to be ashamed of themselves and their country, an apparent reference to critical race theory teachings in schools.

“All of this will change starting today and it will change very quickly,” Trump said. “From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

Trump referenced the assassination attempt against him last summer, saying he was saved by God to make America great again.

J.D. Vance, now the vice president, was sworn in as well at the ceremony. The ceremony was moved indoors at the last minute by Trump, who cited blistering cold temperatures.

The Center Square’s reporter on the ground confirmed those temperatures.

Trump gave a nod to Martin Luther King Jr., whose national holiday coincided with the inauguration. Trump promised to make Dr. King’s dream a reality

A small crowd of a few hundred watched the event, different from past inaugurations where thousands attended. In the city, thousands of Trump supporters milled about, many donning the signature “Make America Great Again” apparel.

“We will not forget our country. We will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God,” Trump said.