California City Official Calls for Cartels to Organize Anti-ICE Insurrection

(Headline USA) The vice mayor of a small Southern California city is under fire after calling on street gangs to organize in the face of immigration sweeps by federal agents in and around Los Angeles.

In a video post on social media that has since been deleted, Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy, referenced two well-known street gangs and questioned why gang members were not protesting or speaking up about the immigration raids. She said ordinary citizens are the ones on the streets protesting the presence of federal agents.

“Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the Cholos are at in Los Angeles … You guys are all about territory. You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” she said.

The comments made by the Vice Mayor of Cudahy, CA, Cynthia Gonzalez, are despicable. She calls for criminal gangs – including the vicious 18th street gang—to commit violence against our brave ICE law enforcement. This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase… pic.twitter.com/c7yX0xB5o7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 25, 2025

She referenced “18th Street” and “Florence,” two infamous street gangs, and appeared to be speaking directly to their members. She said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are “running amok all up in your streets.”

“We’re out there fighting our turf, protecting our turf, protecting our people and, like, where you at?” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security called Gonzalez’s comments “despicable” and said the remarks will contribute to rising assaults against federal ICE agents.

“She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th street gang — to commit violence against our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement,” the department said in a post on X that included Gonzalez’s video. “Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that the police union, formally known as the Los Angeles Police Protective League, called for the vice mayor’s resignation and possible prosecution.

“What Ms. Gonzalez urged and taunted these specific gangs to do in her social media post puts police officers and other law enforcement professionals at greater risk. Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal. She should resign and she should be prosecuted if what she called for broke the law,” the union said.

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. her remarks appear to break with leading California officials — including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — who have urged residents to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles County, declined to comment when asked if Gonzalez was under investigation.

According to her biography on the city’s website, Gonzalez grew up in nearby Huntington Park, the daughter of immigrant parents. She has two daughters.

She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She later earned two master’s degrees in education from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she also earned an educational leadership doctorate, the website said.

Gonzalez has worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher and school principal in the LA area and is currently the director of pilot schools support and innovation, the biography said.

The school district said in an emailed statement, “As of June 1, 2025, Cynthia Gonzales has been on a leave of absence. We are aware of the situation and are looking into it in accordance with district policy. However, due to the confidentiality of personnel matters, we are unable to further comment on this.”

The city of Cudahy said in a statement Tuesday that it was aware of the video.

“The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,” the statement read. “The City will not be providing further comment.”

According to county records, Gonzalez was elected in 2022 with 880 votes. Municipal elections in California are nonpartisan — party labels do not appear on the ballot.

Cudahy is a Los Angeles suburb that is home to 22,000 residents, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of downtown LA. According to the U.S. Census data, 97% of residents are Hispanic or Latino.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press