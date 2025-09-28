Sunday, September 28, 2025

Calif. AG Refuses to Purge 300K Faulty Voter Registrations from Rolls

The letter admits that there are 200,000 inactive voters in San Bernardino County but says they cannot be “lawfully” removed until after the 2026 general election...

California
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) California Attorney General Rob Bonta has rejected requests from an election integrity group to clean its voter rolls to remove more than 300,000 ineligible voters. 

The request was filed by Shiloh Marx, the founder of the California Election Integrity Initiative, who sounded the alarm about the large number of inactive voters found on the voter rolls. Marx argued that the situation is in direct violation of the National Voter Registration Act. 

Bonta’s office informed Marx on Friday that his request “lacked merit,” claiming the “mere presence” of inactive voters on rolls does not establish an NVRA violation. 

Tellingly, the letter admits that there are 200,000 inactive voters in San Bernardino County but says they cannot be “lawfully” removed until after the 2026 general election because officials botched removal notices in violation of NVRA rules. 

“Once discovered, those letters were promptly updated and re-issued,” the letter admits. 

Later, Bonta’s office claimed it remained “available” to discuss further questions but warned that the California Secretary of State “respectfully declines to undertake the specific cancelation procedures that your letter requests.” 

It added that any potential removal of inactive voters “would itself violate” the NVRA and state law. 

Marx’s letter, issued on Sept. 29, informed California of the 300,000 voters ahead of the 90-day correction window, which closed Sept. 27, 2025. 

Bonta’s response came a day after the DOJ sued California, along with Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, over their failure to turn over voter registration data. 

In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that clean voter rolls “are the foundation of free and fair elections.”  

She added, “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.” 

