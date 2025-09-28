Sunday, September 28, 2025

Trump Deploys Troops to Portland, City Once Seized by Leftist Rioters

'I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Portland riots return downtown as police use tear gas/The Oregonian via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump has deployed U.S. troops to Portland, Ore., to combat violent protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and its officers. 

Trump announced the deployment in a Truth Social post Saturday morning, noting it came at the request of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. 

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote. 

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” he added, signing off with the trademark phrase: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!” 

Trump’s order came in response to Antifa rioters outside ICE facilities in Portland, where officers have reported multiple assaults since June.

In fact, after Trump’s order, a group of Antifa-tied hecklers stormed the streets outside an ICE facility.

Previously, one rioter, Robert Jacob Hoopes, was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at ICE agents and using a stop sign to batter the front doors of a facility. 

Hoopes was just one of dozens of Antifa-linked extremists attacking ICE. Others were charged with assaulting federal officers, including one who pointed a high-powered laser beam into the eyes of an ICE special response team officer. Another individual threw a smoke grenade at agents. 

On June 29, a rioter was charged with depredation of government property and assault after grabbing an officer by the genitals and kicking others in the groin and legs. 

Worse still, Rose City Antifa also doxed the home addresses of ICE officers, leading to a wave of death threats. 

“Antifa and other left-wing extremists have shot, attacked, issued death threats against, and incited riots against law enforcement,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin in a press statement. “Enough is enough: if you lay a hand on our federal law enforcement officers, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk’s Security Team ‘Shorted’ Previous Firm for TPUSA Contract, Owner Says
Next article
Calif. AG Refuses to Purge 300K Faulty Voter Registrations from Rolls

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com