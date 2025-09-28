Trump Deploys Troops to Portland, City Once Seized by Leftist Rioters

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has deployed U.S. troops to Portland, Ore., to combat violent protests targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and its officers.

Trump announced the deployment in a Truth Social post Saturday morning, noting it came at the request of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote.

“I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” he added, signing off with the trademark phrase: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s order came in response to Antifa rioters outside ICE facilities in Portland, where officers have reported multiple assaults since June.

In fact, after Trump’s order, a group of Antifa-tied hecklers stormed the streets outside an ICE facility.

Portland (Sept. 27) — No games. Federal agents move in force to make an arrest as the far-left rioting begins following the President’s announcement of a surge of resources to the state to protect federal property. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/dxxLE2Lg0k — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2025

Previously, one rioter, Robert Jacob Hoopes, was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at ICE agents and using a stop sign to batter the front doors of a facility.

Hoopes was just one of dozens of Antifa-linked extremists attacking ICE. Others were charged with assaulting federal officers, including one who pointed a high-powered laser beam into the eyes of an ICE special response team officer. Another individual threw a smoke grenade at agents.

On June 29, a rioter was charged with depredation of government property and assault after grabbing an officer by the genitals and kicking others in the groin and legs.

Worse still, Rose City Antifa also doxed the home addresses of ICE officers, leading to a wave of death threats.

“Antifa and other left-wing extremists have shot, attacked, issued death threats against, and incited riots against law enforcement,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin in a press statement. “Enough is enough: if you lay a hand on our federal law enforcement officers, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”