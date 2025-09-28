Sunday, September 28, 2025

Colombian President Booted from US after Ordering Troops to ‘Disobey’ Trump

The department blasted Petro’s remarks as “reckless” and “incendiary” in the post announcing the revocation...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and President Joe Biden (Screentshot / The White House's YouTube Channel)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAColombian President Gustavo Petro, a self-described Marxist, is banned from the U.S. after the Trump administration revoked his visa. 

The U.S. State Department announced on X that Petro’s visa was revoked after he urged U.S. troops to “disobey” President Donald Trump’s orders “in favor of humanity,” an apparent reference to the war in Gaza. 

The department blasted Petro’s remarks as “reckless” and “incendiary” in the post announcing the revocation. Petro had been in the U.S. for the U.N. General Assembly earlier in the week. 

In response, Petro played the victim, claiming the U.S. action may have violated the “immunity norms” of the U.N. General Assembly, which shield foreign heads of state from consequences for comments made during official sessions. 

Petro made his controversial remarks in Midtown Manhattan, miles away from the U.N. headquarters. 

“What the U.S. government is doing to me breaks all the norms of immunity on which the functioning of the United Nations and its General Assembly is based,” he said. “There is total immunity for presidents attending the Assembly, and the U.S. government cannot condition the opinion of the U.S.” 

The Colombian president even called for the U.N. headquarters to be relocated out of New York. He later brushed off the punishment, saying he did not care. 

“I don’t need a visa,” he bragged, citing his Italian citizenship obtained through his grandparents. 

“Humanity must be free throughout the world. We have the human right to live on this planet. I am free, and every human being must be free on Earth,” he added in Spanish. 

Petro was elected Colombian president in 2022. He was a member of the 19th of April Movement, a guerrilla terrorist group active in the 1970s and 1980s.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. AG Refuses to Purge 300K Faulty Voter Registrations from Rolls
Next article
Ex-Soros Financier Charged for Torturing Playboy Models in His ‘Sex Dungeon’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com