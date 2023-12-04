New Evidence Shows Monthly Payments to President Biden from Hunter’s Business

( ) House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., released evidence Monday of regular monthly payments from one of Hunter Biden’s business entities to his father, President Joe Biden.

Comer released bank records obtained via subpoena that allegedly show direct monthly payments from one of Hunter Biden’s business entities, Owasco PC, which is also under investigation by the Justice Department for tax-related issues.

Owasco PC was Hunter’s joint venture with a Chinese national that received $5 million from from Northern International Capital Holdings, an entity which is linked to the Chinese government.

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden,” Comer said in a video released Monday. “This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world.”

According to bank documents provided by the committee, the payments appear to be monthly for $1,380.

This is the latest development in a steady stream of pieces of evidence released by the committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president. Comer also released copies of two checks from the Biden family to the president totaling $240,000.

Comer alleges that the timing and shuffling of money between accounts shows that a portion of the money given to the Biden family and associates via overseas deals was eventually funneled to the president.

IRS testimony, bank records, and an interview with Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer show that the Biden family and business associates received more than $20 million from entities in China, Ukraine, Russia and more.

That testimony also showed that the president participated in group phone calls with Hunter Biden and his business partners and that the Department of Justice pressured IRS investigators to back off interviewing the president for Hunter Biden’s tax crime investigation.

“When Joe Biden was Vice President, he spoke by phone, attended dinners, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates,” Comer said. “He allowed his son to catch a ride on Air Force Two at least a dozen times to sell the ‘Biden Brand’ around the world.

“Hunter Biden requested office keys to be made for his ‘office mate’ Joe Biden in space he planned to share with a Chinese energy company,” Comer added.

Hunter Biden is expected to meet with the committee this month.