White House Faces ‘Pay-to-Play’ Accusations Over Lavish Christmas Party Exclusions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s White House finds itself embroiled in a media storm following allegations of exclusivity and favoritism at its extravagant Christmas party.

The omission of several critical media outlets from the guest list has sparked accusations of biased press engagement and potential attempts to silence unfavorable coverage.

The New York Post, a notable absentee from the holiday soiree, raised concerns on Monday about a calculated snub directed at outlets covering politically damning topics such as the Hunter Biden criminal indictment, impeachment investigations and low approval ratings.

“If you go against the press team, not only are your reporters and news editors cut out of social events, but you’re also threatened with a lack of access in the future to high-profile members of the administration that speaking to is necessary in order to do your job. This includes not being called on in the daily press briefings,” revealed a source, shedding light on potential punishment for dissenting media.

“They use it as bait for access,” disclosed another excluded reporter, whose outlet aligns with the left, according to the NY Post.

Yet another press access issue as Biden White House leaves beat reporters off media holiday party lists ‘If you’re hosting a reception for the press, invite the entire press corps or just call it what it is, a private party for your friends,’ says onehttps://t.co/2olL51qdSX — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 27, 2023

Critics from various ideological backgrounds raised concerns about a perceived “pay-to-play system,” with the Biden White House seeking positive coverage for the president.

“It’s basically turned into a pay-to-play system,” emphasized one individual in statements to the NY Post.

“If you’re hosting a reception for the press, invite the entire press corps or just call it what it is, a private party for your friends,” expressed a snubbed White House reporter representing a major non-conservative outlet.

In 2022, the White House cited logistical errors, including using incorrect email addresses, for the exclusions. However, the NY Post revealed that an updated press list was used for the 2023 Christmas party.