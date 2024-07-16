Quantcast
Left Reacts to Cannon’s Dismissal of Trump Case: ‘C***,’ ‘Crazy B****’

'Raise your hand if you agree Aileen Cannon should be EXPELLED from the bench...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is facing an onslaught of online hate comments after ruling that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to investigate former President Donald Trump was unconstitutional. 

Some Twitter users have expressed their outrage over Cannon’s ruling, which several legal scholars believe was the correct decision, as no existing law authorizes the DOJ to relinquish prosecutorial power.

“As disappointing as Cannon tossing this out is, deep down inside, at one point…we all knew this was exactly what this crazy b**ch was going to do. We did,” wrote podcast host Jack Hopkins to his over 255,000 followers. 

In a separate post, self-described biotech consultant Larry Lynam referred to Cannon as a “traitorous c**t.” 

Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow emeritus of the American Enterprise Institute, called Cannon a “disgraced to the law and to America.” 

Other users suggested Cannon be removed from the bench following her ruling against Smith. 

“Raise your hand if you agree Aileen Cannon should be EXPELLED from the bench and Jack Smith should immediately appeal to the 11th Circuit!!” wrote Call to Activism, a leftist digital platform led by attorney Joe Gallina, garnering nearly 900,000 views. 

For his part, Smith remained notably silent when pressed by a reporter on Monday. 

“Special counsel, do you plan on making a statement soon to us? Can we expect to hear from you today in the docs case sir?” asked ABC News reporter Tia Humphries. 

Smith remained tight-lipped, staring at the floor as he walked alongside three men, one of whom appeared to be a bodyguard. 

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 to investigate Trump over a dispute involving documents and the events of Jan. 6. 

Trump and other legal scholars have long argued that Garland’s appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. 

Smith plans to appeal the decision, according to DOJ spokesperson Peter Carr. 

“The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel,” Carr claimed.

