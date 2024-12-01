Hypocrite Much? Trudeau Rushes to Trump’s Side After Years of Running His Mouth

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Oh, how the tables have turned for Justin Trudeau.

The embattled Canadian prime minister traveled to Mar-a-Lago to praise President-elect Donald Trump—the same man he mocked just weeks ago.

Trudeau visited Trump days after the president-elect unveiled long-overdue tariffs on Canadian exports.

Tellingly, the visit comes as Trudeau battles plummeting approval ratings and leftist party members plotting his ouster. However, Politico noted that a relationship with Trump could offer Trudeau a lifeline, effectively letting him boast about trade negotiations.

“Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump,” Trudeau wrote on X, sharing a photo alongside the incoming president. “I look forward to the work we can do together, again.”

Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again. pic.twitter.com/lAWFMTtQt7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 30, 2024

Trudeau’s praise stands in sharp contrast to his previous insults to Trump following the 2020 presidential election. Little did he realize Trump would make a grand return in 2025.

In January, Trudeau complained that working with Trump “wasn’t easy” and that collaborating with a second Trump administration “won’t be easy either,” according to CTV News.

Trudeau also scolded Trump’s environmental policies, claiming that the Republican leader would be a “step back” and accusing him of peddling “a lot of anguish and fury… without necessarily providing solutions.”

Trudeau also chastised Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and the Make America Great Again movement as so-called threats.

Justin Trudeau says the Canadian conservatives are being tricked by “MAGA conservatives” who “parrot Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/qxop8zrzNN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 24, 2023

“What we’re seeing from these MAGA conservatives is an approach on going back on fundamental rights in ways we shouldn’t be seeing,” he told The Canadian Press.

He added, “We may think to ourselves, ‘This will never happen in Canada and this is just the Liberals bringing up the usual fear that they do.’ I’m sorry, it wasn’t ever supposed to happen in the United States either, and yet it did because of MAGA conservatism. The threat is real.”

During a 2023 trip to New York, Trudeau delivered what Reuters described as a “veiled swipe at Trump,” suggesting MAGA-tied policies were dangerous.

“You guys are the greatest democracy in the world,” Trudeau said. “Right now, it’s not just that it’s being taken for granted by so many citizens, it’s actually being devalued.”