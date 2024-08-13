Quantcast
Buckle Up: FBI Leads Probe into Trump Campaign’s Hacking

'Iran and others will stop at nothing, because our Government is Weak and Ineffective, but it won’t be for long...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Christopher Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Will conservatives be at ease with the FBI at the helm of the investigation into the Iranian hacking of President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign documents? The bureau’s past controversies raise questions. 

On Monday, the FBI confirmed its active probe into how Iranian hackers seized and leaked documents of Trump’s vetting process for his running mate, JD Vance, according to the New York Post.

The hacked files were reportedly sent to Politico by an individual identified as “Robert” beginning on July 22. Vetting research on Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was also among the hacked documents. 

The news of the investigation comes as Trump weighs filing a $100 million lawsuit against the DOJ for its controversial criminal investigation and subsequent FBI-led raid of Mar-a-Lago documents. 

The probe led to a 40-count criminal indictment against Trump. These charges were subsequently tossed by District Attorney Aileen Cannon. 

The FBI was also behind the infamous investigation into the Russian collusion hoax that marred years of the Trump administration with negative headlines and several leaks.

In Truth Social, Trump blamed the federal government for allowing the hacking to occur. 

“They were only able to get publicly available information but, nevertheless, they shouldn’t be doing anything of this nature. Iran and others will stop at nothing, because our Government is Weak and Ineffective, but it won’t be for long,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Echoing these remarks, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung accused Iran of attempting to interfere with the 2024 election.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Cheung told Politico.

Cheung said Iran targeted Trump because they know he “will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House.” 

