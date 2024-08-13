Drunken Kamala Declares Long Dead 2Pac the ‘Best Rapper Alive’

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris shocked journalist and entrepreneur Angela Rye by claiming Tupac was the “best rapper alive,” in a podcast interview.

After Rye expressed incredulous surprise at Harris’s answer, followed by an acknowledgement that “Tupac lives on,” Harris awkwardly attempted to dodge the question.

“Who would I say? There’s so many, I mean, you know,” she said. “There are some that I wouldn’t mention right now because they should stay in their lane.”

It was unclear if Harris was making reference to the strong support that former President Donald Trump has received from the rap community, with well known stars like Lil Wayne and Kanye West among those offering their support.

When Rye asked who those are, Harris told her to “keep moving, Angela.”

“That was not supposed to be a stumper,” Rye exclaimed before moving on.

Several Twitter users suspected that Harris was drunk throughout the interview.

“Obviously drunk,” said Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams. “How is that not the biggest story? Is it just Biden 2.0?”

Obviously drunk. How is that not the biggest story? Is it just Biden 2.0? https://t.co/fr3SnCRcLO — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 9, 2024

“She should have asked for her favorite box wine,” said conservative X user @FreeToSpeak71.

She should have asked her for favorite box wine. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) August 9, 2024

Questions about Harris’s potential substance abuse have come up throughout her tenure as vice president, presumably due to her constant, nonsensical babbling and uncontrolled cackling.

In 2022, for instance, Harris gave a speech while hosting Jamaica’s prime minister that led many to believe she may not only have a problem with alcohol abuse, but with marijuana as well.

“We also recognize, just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that has been economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic,” Harris rambled hazily during the visit with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic…we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential." pic.twitter.com/fmPJFTbKQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

People also speculated that Harris was suggesting rapper Tupac Shakur—who reportedly died after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Las Vegas in 1996—might still be alive.

Many believe the rapper faked his death and currently resides in Cuba with his aunt, who fled the USA to avoid arrest from the FBI in 1979.