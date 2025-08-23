Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dems Hop on Anti-Woke Bandwagon after Cracker Barrel Backlash

'We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too...'

Posted by Editor 1
Cracker Barrel 'cracker'
The Cracker Barrel 'cracker' was recently canceled from its logo. / IMAGE: @catturd2 via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As comfort-food restaurant Cracker Barrel continues its long-running mission to become the next Bud Light under “girlboss” CEO Julie Felss Masino, Democrats are pouncing for the opportunity for a rebrand of their own.

“We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too,” the party posted on an official X account.

The Southern-style comfort-food restaurant’s stock dipped by double digits in August as the company rolled out the next leg of a major rebrand to modernize its menu and ambiance.

That amounted to roughly $100 million.

Fueling the most ire was the company’s decision to remove the elderly “cracker” from the company logo—along with the barrel.

Responses ranged from Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., reminiscing about his time as a server at the restaurant—first founded in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1969—to rival chain Steak ’N’ Shake relentlessly trolling the embattled competitor.

Naturally, the scandal fueled an array of memes about cancel culture and a few about insider trading that paired the country cookin’ chain with unlikely investor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi undoubtedly would have stayed far away as Cracker Barrel’s controversial wokefication has been at least three years in the making.

The company began offering meat substitutes in 2022, a foreboding early warning of what was to come.

In 2023, it celebrated “Pride” month by painting its iconic rocking chairs in rainbow colors.

The following month, it hired Masino, a veteran of Starbucks and Taco Bell, to the top role. She promptly put into place the plans for an entire brand overhaul, which included brighter décor and expanded menu items.

It even softened the tone of a familiar peg game that diners can play while waiting for their food.

The rebrand effort came as the restaurant, particularly popular among elderly patrons 65 and up, saw a drop of more than 40% in recent years.

It remains to be seen whether the backlash will further stall sales in the long term.

In a statement, Cracker Barrel downplayed the controversy.

“As with any change, we recognize that there may be a vocal minority who feel differently,” it wrote.

“However, the strong performance of these locations affirms that we are moving in the right direction,” the statement added. “We hope people who haven’t yet visited a remodeled store will visit us and experience the country hospitality proudly on display at every table and in every dish.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Arrested for Declaring Love of Bacon
Next article
Activist Defends Trans Athletes with Racist Jab at Black Candidate

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com