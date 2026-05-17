Sunday, May 17, 2026

Newsom’s Ex-Chief-of-Staff Won’t Testify Against Him After Plea

Her attorney, McGregor Scott, said the plea deal resulted from negotiations between the defense and investigators...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Gavin Newsom and Xavier Becerra could avoid deeper scrutiny in a political corruption scandal involving several former aides and consultants after Newsom’s former chief of staff secured a plea deal, a defense attorney said Friday.

Dana Williamson, Newsom’s former chief of staff, entered a plea agreement that dropped harsher charges tied to a scheme to siphon $225,000 from Becerra’s dormant attorney general campaign account. Five other individuals were implicated in the scheme but have already entered guilty pleas.

As part of the agreement, Williamson will not be required to cooperate with federal investigators in any potential probe involving Newsom, California’s governor, and Becerra, now viewed as a frontrunner to succeed him in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Her attorney, McGregor Scott, said the plea deal resulted from negotiations between the defense and investigators.

“I’m a good lawyer,” Scott told KCRA 3 News.

Williamson’s plea deal appears to bring an end to a political scandal that rocked California. It remains unclear whether Newsom or Becerra will face any investigative scrutiny.

Becerra has long claimed he believed the payments were for account management services rather than part of a scheme to steal the money for the personal use of the co-conspirators.

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