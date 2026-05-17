Tim Walz Enabled ‘Culture of Tolerance’ w/ Minnesota Fraud, Report Finds

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A new investigative report gives a scathing review of Gov. Tim Walz’s handling of Minnesota’s fraud scandal — reporting that his administration allowed the fraud to run rampant.

The Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee released its final 84-page report Tuesday, saying Walz led through a “culture of tolerance” that enabled serial fraudsters to steal billions in public funds.

According to the report, several officials within Walz’s office, the state Department of Human Services, and the Attorney General’s Office knew “that large-scale fraud” was likely occurring in the Child Care Assistance Program by 2019 and in the Minnesota Department by 2020.

Worse, the Walz administration “ignored and consciously downplayed shocking levels of fraud across” several programs, including Medicaid waiver programs, Emergency Medical Transportation, Integrated Community Supports, sober homes, Adult Day Care, Assisting Living Services and others, as reported by Fox News.

Minnesota House fraud committee drops 84-page final report accusing Walz of enabling a 'culture of tolerance' that let fraudsters steal an estimated $9 billion in Medicaid and $300 million in meal programs. The report says the administration 'ignored and consciously downplayed'… pic.twitter.com/kKtyxNhtIG — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 14, 2026

“Governor Walz created a culture that enabled fraud by failing to hold anyone in his administration accountable, despite years of credible whistleblower and OLA reports and actual federal criminal indictments and convictions,” the report stated.

“Instead of addressing the problem directly early in 2019 in the wake of the OLA reports on CCAP fraud, he downplayed or ignored the evidence and closed the criminal investigation unit that was having the greatest impact,” the report continued.

The report also stated that Walz attempted to shift blame to others rather than take responsibility.

In total, the fraud reportedly cost taxpayers $300 million in federal meal program fraud and as much as $9 billion in Medicare fraud.

The ongoing fraud scandal has increasingly been viewed as a major factor behind Walz’s decision not to pursue reelection in 2026, despite previously planning another run. The embattled Minnesota governor has nevertheless remained a rumored contender for the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential nomination.