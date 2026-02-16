Sunday, February 15, 2026

Border Enforcement Official Allegedly Sheltered Illegal Alien Lover

Federal complaint alleges CBP official transported illegal alien through Border Patrol checkpoints

Border Patrol agents are standing at the ready. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Federal authorities arrested a border enforcement supervisor after discovering he allegedly sheltered an illegal alien romantic partner at his Texas home while his official duties required him to enforce immigration restrictions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas revealed on Wednesday that prosecutors charged 52-year-old Andres Wilkinson with harboring an illegal alien. U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced the charges against the veteran border protection official.

Wilkinson appeared on Thursday before a federal magistrate and remains behind bars awaiting a detention hearing scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian C. Bajew.

The defendant began his career with CBP in 2001 and earned a supervisory promotion in 2021. His responsibilities in the elevated position included directing the application of customs and immigration statutes.

Federal investigators discovered that an illegal alien was living at Wilkinson’s home without lawful permission to remain in the country, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors allege Wilkinson understood her illegal immigration circumstances yet chose to pursue a romantic connection with her.

Charging documents state the illegal alien first arrived in the United States holding a non-immigrant visa in August 2023 and subsequently remained beyond her permitted stay.

Between June and November 2025, federal agents watched Wilkinson’s property and witnessed the illegal alien occupying the residence alongside Wilkinson and her minor child, the charges indicate. Surveillance also captured the woman operating motor vehicles carrying Wilkinson’s registration, court filings claim.

Federal agents questioned the illegal alien in February 2026, court records show. The charging document claims she took up residence with Wilkinson beginning in August 2024. Prosecutors further claim Wilkinson furnished economic support encompassing shelter, credit cards, help meeting financial responsibilities, and permission to drive vehicles bearing his registration. The complaint additionally claims Wilkinson deliberately drove the illegal alien past U.S. Border Patrol inspection stations.

Charging papers also claim Wilkinson journeyed with the illegal alien to San Antonio and that electronic communications demonstrated she and her child made their home with him.

A conviction could result in Wilkinson serving up to 10 years in a federal correctional facility along with a potential monetary penalty reaching $250,000.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility located in Laredo spearheaded the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Manuel Cardenas handles the prosecution.

Federal authorities brought this case under Operation Take Back America, a countrywide program deploying comprehensive Department of Justice assets to counter illegal immigration incursions, eliminate cartel networks and transnational criminal enterprises, and shield neighborhoods from violent offenders.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

