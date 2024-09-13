Quantcast
Thursday, September 12, 2024

Bon Jovi Prevents Apparent Bridge Jumper During Nashville Video Shoot

'It takes all of us to help keep each other safe...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Although he may sing about being “wanted dead or alive,” pop star Jon Bon Jovi clearly has a preference between the two, according to the New York Times.

As he was filming a music video in Nashville, Tennessee, for his band’s new song, “The People’s House,” the New Jersey-born crooner reportedly talked a 62-year-old woman out jumping off a bridge.

Bon Jovi can be seen in a viral video approaching the woman after she climbed over the railing of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River linking East and West Nashville.

He and another pedestrian appear to talk to the woman for about a minute before she returns back to the safe side of the railing and gives the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer a heartfelt hug.

Nashville’s Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement confirming the story and thanking the two good Samaritans for their help

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” the Nashville PD said.

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night.”

Appropriately, the bridge, located near the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Nashville, is named after John Seigenthaler, a journalist who prevented a man from jumping from the very spot in 1954.

Some X users praised Bon Jovi while also playing off of some of his more famous lyrics:

 

Aside from the remarkable good deed, which he performed as numerous other people walked past, Bon Jovi also runs a nonprofit called the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which assists people struggling with poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Some might say he gives love a good name.

