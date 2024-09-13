Time Mag Forced to Correct Fake ‘Fact Check’ on Kamala’s Support of Sex-Changes for Illegals

(Headline USA) Time magazine was forced to issue a correction this week after falsely “fact-checking” former President Donald Trump’s statement during this week’s presidential debate that Vice President Kamala Harris supported free sex-change procedures for illegal immigrants.

Trump made the remark during ABC’s debate on Tuesday, citing a list of far-left policies Harris once supported but has since walked back.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison,” Trump said.

Harris did, in fact, pledge to support taxpayer-funded sex-change treatments for illegal immigrants in U.S. detention facilities, according to a 2019 ACLU candidate questionnaire.

“I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” Harris said in the questionnaire. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”

Time, however, initially reported Trump’s statement as “false.”

After being called out by conservatives, the publication issued a correction.

“The original version of this story mischaracterized as false Donald Trump’s statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting ‘transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison,’” said its mea culpa. “As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants.”

Harris’s support for radical policies has even taken some on the Left by surprise, with CNN expressing shock over some of her past positions.

“I mean these are things that, you know, it would be hard to think that you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants,” CNN’s Erin Burnett commented. “And yet, as you say, [Harris did so] written and verbally.”

When pressed by CNN on whether Harris still supports such policies, the Harris campaign replied with a vague non-answer, saying, “The vice president’s positions have been shaped by three years of effective governance as part of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Harris admitted, however, in a recent sit-down interview with CNN’s Dana Bash that her “values have not changed.”