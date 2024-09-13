Trump Won’t Have Third Debate After ABC’s Pro-Kamala Trap

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After having an explicitly biased debate with Kamala Harris on ABC News on Sept. 10, 2024, Donald Trump recently stated that he won’t agree to another debate with a far-left candidate.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sept. 12, 2024.

Trump then remembered that his main rival in the 2024 election refused to have debates on Fox News, as well as leftist NBC News and CBS News.

“She was a no-show at the Fox debate and refused to do NBC and CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR-YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote.

The Washington Examiner reported that after Harris and ABC News “moderators” debated Trump in Philadelphia, the Harris campaign called for a second debate in a statement from Chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backward with Trump. That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” O’Malley Dillon wrote.

One other potential reason Trump decided not to participate in another debate was the recent discovery that ABC News gave the Harris campaign sample questions before the debate.

“ABC whistleblower allegedly will release an affidavit claiming the Harris campaign was given sample questions that were ‘essentially the same questions that were given during the debate,’ as well as assurances that Trump would be ‘fact-checked’ and she would not,” Leading Report wrote.