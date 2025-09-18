Thursday, September 18, 2025

Bomb Threat Hits TPUSA as Glenn Beck Arrives for Kirk’s Show

'The bag has been deemed safe. Bomb Squad is no longer investigating the area. Restrictions will be lifted shortly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Phoenix police evacuated an area near Turning Point USA’s headquarters Wednesday after a bomb threat—just as Glenn Beck prepared to guest host The Charlie Kirk Show.

The threat came from a suspicious bag left by an unknown individual, prompting police to deploy a bomb squad around 12:00 p.m. ET. The bag was deemed safe 30 minutes later.

Police later arrested a suspect but charges are not expected.

The scare coincided with Beck’s arrival for a special appearance on the show formerly hosted by Kirk, who was murdered on Sept. 10.

“In the abundance of caution and for the safety of those in the area, this location has been cleared and the PPD Bomb Squad has responded. There is not a threat attached to the incident,” police wrote on X.

It later confirmed: “UPDATE: The bag has been deemed safe. Bomb Squad is no longer investigating the area. Restrictions will be lifted shortly.”

Footage shared on X by Newsmax correspondent John Huddy showed a police official in bomb gear. Huddy noted that a bomb robot conducted an initial inspection.

The false threat came just days after Kirk was targeted and killed while addressing Turning Point USA supporters at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, allegedly wrote in text messages to his transgender-identifying boyfriend that he killed Kirk because he was sick of Kirk’s “hate.”

Days later, two men—Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir—allegedly placed an incendiary device beneath a Fox 13 News van in Salt Lake City, Utah, investigators said.

The men now face terrorism-related charges.

