Biden Spent Independence Day at a ‘High-End Trailer Park’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Joe Biden, broke and desperate for relevancy, appears to be persona non grata within Democratic circles.

The disgraced former president was spotted celebrating Independence Day at what the Wall Street Journal described as a “high-end” trailer park in California—all the while struggling to stay afloat financially.

“It was a far cry from how Biden’s peers spent their summers. Barack and Michelle Obama wined and dined on Martha’s Vineyard while Bill and Hillary Clinton donned black tie in the Hamptons for wedding celebrations uniting her former staffer Huma Abedin with the favored son of billionaire Democratic funder George Soros,” the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Biden’s unusual presence at the trailer park, owned by a family friend Moby, was highlighted by The Wall Street Journal in a report on his collapsing finances since leaving office in January

The newspaper noted that Biden has struggled to secure the financial backing offered to his predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

He has failed to raise money for a presidential library, has been passed over for major speaking engagements and has been allegedly forced to accept reduced fees for the few gigs he did land.

Biden does not travel on private jets and instead relies on first-class seats on American Airlines or Amtrak trains.

He pledged to pay off $800,000 in personal debt and said he wanted to help his daughter Ashley cover expenses following her recent divorce filing.

He recently signed a $10 million book deal. This is far below the $60 million paid to the Obamas after leaving office.

The Ivy League University of Pennsylvania reportedly rejected plans to host Biden’s presidential center after the discovery of classified documents he abandoned upon leaving the Obama administration.

Biden’s struggles stand in stark contrast to the millions his family raked in after he left the vice presidency in 2016, money that later became the focus of congressional investigations.

