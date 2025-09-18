Anti-Islamic Biker Gang Guards Gaza Aid Distribution Sites

(José Niño, Headline USA) A BBC investigation recently revealed that members of a motorcycle gang calling themselves modern Crusaders provide armed security at Gaza aid distribution sites where more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food.

BBC News confirmed that UG Solutions, the private contractor providing security at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, employs at least 10 members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club in senior positions.

The investigation revealed that seven gang members oversee operations at the controversial aid initiative backed by Israel and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Infidels Motorcycle Club emerged from military veterans of the Iraq war in 2006 and members identify themselves as modern Crusaders, adopting the Crusader cross as their emblem. This imagery references medieval Christians who battled Muslims for control of Jerusalem. The gang currently hosts anti-Muslim content on its Facebook page and previously organized a pig roast “in defiance” of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to the BBC.

A BBC probe found members of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a US biker gang with anti-Islam ties, were hired by contractor UG Solutions to guard Gaza aid sites where deadly chaos unfolded. At least 40 members were deployed, some in senior roles. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/lVjP5QyR0a — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) September 10, 2025

Johnny “Taz” Mulford leads both the Infidels Motorcycle Club and serves as UG Solutions’ “country team leader” in Gaza.

Mulford inadvertently exposed fellow gang members when he instructed Infidels leadership not to respond to BBC inquiries but included the news organization in his “reply all” email, disclosing names and addresses of members working in Gaza.

Three prominent Infidels MC figures hold key positions in UG Solutions’ Gaza operations. Larry “J-Rod” Jarrett, the gang’s vice president, oversees logistics operations. Bill “Saint” Siebe, the national treasurer, leads security at one Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site. Richard “A-Tracker” Lofton, a founding member, manages another distribution location.

Mulford displays the date 1095 tattooed across his chest, marking the year Pope Urban II launched the first crusade against Muslims. He bears Crusader cross tattoos on both forearms alongside the word “Infidels.” The gang sells merchandise celebrating 1095 as the beginning of “a military campaign by western European forces to recapture Jerusalem and the Holy Land from Muslim control.”

Social media posts show Mulford recruiting military veterans two weeks before deploying to Gaza, seeking anyone who “can still shoot, move and communicate.” At least 40 of approximately 320 UG Solutions personnel in Gaza were recruited from Infidels MC, per estimates by former contractors.

UG Solutions compensates contractors $980 daily including expenses, with team leaders at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation “safe distribution sites” earning $1,580 per day.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports 1,135 children, women and men died near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites while desperately seeking for food through September 2. The UN attributes most killings to Israeli security forces. Since the sites opened in late May, casualties of Palestinian seeking aid have reached 2,158 fatalities and more than 15,843 injuries.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemned the arrangement. “Putting the Infidels biker club in charge of delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza is like putting the KKK in charge of delivering humanitarian aid in Sudan. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Mitchell declared. “It’s bound to lead to violence, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen in Gaza.”

UG Solutions claims that it conducts comprehensive background checks and deploys only qualified, vetted individuals. The company stated it does not screen candidates for “personal hobbies or affiliations unrelated to job performance.” However, reports indicate Jarrett faced arrest for drunk driving two years ago and carries a previous driving under the influence charge from roughly a decade earlier.

Jameson Govoni, UG Solutions founder and chief executive, was arrested earlier this year in North Carolina for alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident and fleeing police to evade arrest.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation maintains a “zero-tolerance policy for any hateful, discriminatory biases or conduct” and relies on “people from all backgrounds” to provide Gaza aid. The foundation emphasized its team’s diversity contributes to operational success. UG Solutions defended Mulford as a “trusted and respected figure” with more than 30 years of experience supporting US operations worldwide.

UG Solutions admitted to using warning shots to disperse crowds but denied allegations that contractors fired on civilians or endangered people seeking food through incompetent leadership. The Israeli military stated incidents involving civilian casualties remain “under review by competent authorities.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino