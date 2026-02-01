‘Bomb Cyclone’ Collapses House in North Carolina

(Headline USA) A huge swath of the U.S. from the Gulf Coast into New England was mired in extra-cold temperatures Sunday after a bomb cyclone brought heavy snow and hundreds of flight cancellations to North Carolina, flurries and falling iguanas in Florida, and more misery for thousands who are still without power from last weekend’s ice storm in the South.

About 150 million people were under cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings in the eastern portion of the U.S., with wind chills near zero to single digits in the South and the coldest air mass seen in South Florida since December 1989, said Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist with weather prediction center in College Park, Maryland.

🚨#BREAKING: A HOME IN THE OUTER BANKS OF NORTH CAROLINA HAS JUST COLLAPSED INTO THE OCEAN DURING THE WINTER STORM. pic.twitter.com/9bTTILum4B — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 1, 2026

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area in Florida saw snow flurries, while temperatures dropped to the 20s in the Panhandle and 30s in South Florida on Sunday morning, Mullinax said. That left cold-stunned iguanas lying prostrate and motionless on the ground. Iguanas in South Florida go dormant in the cold and though they usually wake when temperatures warm, the reptiles can die after more than a day of extreme cold.

The cold also left ice on strawberries and oranges in the state. Farmers in Florida sometimes spray water on fruit trees and berry plants to protect them from the cold.

A bomb cyclone hits

Meanwhile, the bomb cyclone, known to meteorologists as an intense, rapidly strengthening weather system, contributed to nearly a foot of snow in and around Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city. The snowfall represented a top-five snow event all time there, Mullinax said.

In eastern North Carolina, James City recorded 18 inches of snow, while Swansboro recorded 17 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

Flight cancellations exceeded 2,800 in the U.S. on Saturday, with another 1,700 on Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data company. More than 800 of those Sunday cancellations were for flights departing from or arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The storm caused an hourslong mess on Interstate 85 northeast of the city, after a crash left dozens of semitractors and other vehicles backed up into the evening, according to the State Highway Patrol. More than 1,000 traffic collisions and two road deaths were reported, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Sunday.

“It’s an impressive cold shot, for sure, and there are daily records that are being seen down in the South,” Mullinax said.

One house shook and another collapsed

In Kitty Hawk on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Susan Sawin said her house got a “whopping” amount of snow and strong winds that reminded her of a nor’easter.

“It was blowing around like crazy,” said Sawin, 63. “It was a roaring wind … The house shook.”

She has a snow drift about 2 feet high outside her house, but she did not lose power. Sawin said she was thankful there was sufficient warning from officials ahead of the “bomb cyclone.”

“That is what it felt like, with the wind and driving snow last night,” she said. “That’s an accurate description.”

An owner of three book stores, she closed her businesses over the weekend and plans to remain shut Monday as well.

“We rarely close for a whole day,” she said. “This past August, we had a hurricane brush by, and I think we opened late one day. It’s pretty unusual to close for three days in a row.”

Also in North Carolina, officials said an unoccupied beachfront house in the Buxton community on Cape Hatteras collapsed in heavy surf Sunday.

More than 110 deaths connected to the wintry weather and storms have been reported around the U.S. since late January. In Tennessee and Mississippi, two states struck last weekend by a storm carrying snow and ice, more than 88,000 customers were still without electricity on Sunday, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

Nashville Electric Service said it expects 90% of its customers to have power restored Tuesday, with 99% getting electricity back by next Sunday, two weeks after the ice and snowstorm hit.

Gov. Bill Lee said he shared “strong concerns” with leadership of the utility, which has defended its response and said the storm was unprecedented.

Mississippi officials said it was the state’s worst winter storm since 1994. About 80 warming centers were opened and National Guard troops delivered supplies by truck and helicopter.

Jamita Washington, a resident of Vicksburg, Mississippi, said she lost power in last weekend’s ice storm and spent a three nights at a hotel with her son before her electricity was restored Thursday.

However, one of her two furnaces froze over and she has taken up sleeping on the living room sofa since returning home to freezing temperatures at night.

“It’s been frustrating, but I look at it like this: There’s people in a worse position than we are,” she said. “I know a few homeless people, so I just look at it like we’re technically blessed.”

Mullinax said parts of the Carolinas are going to be “digging out” for several days as they contend with gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills. Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, light snow could fall in the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic, from Washington D.C. and possibly into New York City, he said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press





