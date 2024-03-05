AOC Lashes Out after Being Confronted by Pro-Hamas Activists: ‘It’s F***ed Up’

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was served a taste of her own medicine when she was confronted by far-left activists protesting her refusal to call Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide,” the Daily Beast reported.



Ocasio-Cortez was leaving a Brooklyn movie theater with her fiancé, Riley Roberts, on Monday evening when the protesters surrounded her and demanded to know why she hadn’t publicly called the conflict a “genocide.”

She accused the protesters of “lying” about her position and became visibly aggravated as they filmed the interaction.

“I need you to know this is not OK,” she snapped at one of the activists.

“It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it,” the protester shot back.

“I already said that it was and y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again. It’s f***ed up, man,” Ocasio-Cortez railed. “And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them, you’re not helping them.”

At one point, Ocasio-Cortez even got in the face of the protesters as she started to descend on an escalator.

“You’re gonna cut it … and you’re gonna clip this so that it’s completely out of context,” Ocasio–Cortez fumed about their video footage.

In October, “AOC” released a video that accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing,” even appearing to break wind at the mention of the term, as if underscoring its emphasis.

“[T]he United States has a responsibility to ensure accountability to human rights to prevent the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and to ensure that horrors do not happen in the names of victims who do not want their [fart] tragedy used to justify further violence and injustice,” she said in the video, posted five days after the Hamas attack that left some 1,200 innocent Israelis dead and took another 200 as hostages.

The United States’ responsibility is to human rights. That means supporting the safety of the Israeli people and preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/7CsuN6uO3w — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) October 12, 2023

Nonetheless, the New York Democrat has been far less vocal about her position on Israel’s war in Gaza than other pro-Hamas “Squad” members—most notably Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who was the lone House lawmaker refusing to condemn the Palestinian terrorist group’s rape of Israeli women and children.



Ocasio–Cortez, on the other hand, refused to say whether she believed that calling the conflict a “genocide” was a step “too far” during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.



“They’re still determining [whether it’s a genocide],” she said. “But in the interim ruling, the fact that they said there’s a responsibility to prevent it, the fact that this word is even in play, the fact that this word is even in our discourse, I think, demonstrates the mass inhumanity that Gazans are facing.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.