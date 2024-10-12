Quantcast
Saturday, October 12, 2024

Blue State Omits Trump/Vance from Voter Pamphlets, Candidate List

'What's going on?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Oregon’s Democratic Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade didn’t include Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as candidates on the office’s website.

The Federalist reported that the county voter pamphlets also excluded the politicians from the biographies of presidential candidates.

“Oregon voter pamphlets do not include Donald Trump. He also is not listed on the Oregon State Government website under presidential candidates. What’s going on?” Libs of TikTok wrote.

As of this Friday, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s website included the names of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver, and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein under the category of “Partisan Candidates” and subcategory “President,” but not Trump’s.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name was also included on the list, even though he previously left the presidential race and endorsed Trump for president.

Only Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s name was included under the category of “Partisan Candidates” and subcategory “Vice President.”

As of this Friday, county voter pamphlets issued by Griffin-Valade’s office also excluded Trump and Vance’s names, even though the Republican Party’s description and policies were present. The policies and candidates’ names of other parties were also included.

However, the pamphlet included Trump and Vance’s names only on page 26, far away from most people’s eyes.

In the comments section under Libs of TikTok’s post, people quickly criticized Democrats for interfering in the 2024 election. After facing the backlash, Democrats in the far-left state tried to defend their actions exposed on Twitter.

“The Trump campaign chose not to participate. It was not an omission by officials. Trump/Vance will still be on your ballot. The GOP clarified this in May: ‘The decision not to submit a statement for the voter’s pamphlet was made by the Trump campaign,'” Oregon Secretary of State’s office wrote.

The office also included a link in its post to the Oregon Republican Party’s website.

“If you are a registered Republican, rest assured that Mr. Trump will appear on your May 21  primary ballot. Ballots will be mailed the first week of May,” Republicans wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Entitled Kamala Harris’s Husband, Veep Pick Leave Cafe w/o Paying
Next article
Kamala Plagiarizes Trump’s ‘Unity’ Government in Latest Copy/Paste Stunt

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com