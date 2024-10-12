Blue State Omits Trump/Vance from Voter Pamphlets, Candidate List

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Oregon’s Democratic Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade didn’t include Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as candidates on the office’s website.

The Federalist reported that the county voter pamphlets also excluded the politicians from the biographies of presidential candidates.

“Oregon voter pamphlets do not include Donald Trump. He also is not listed on the Oregon State Government website under presidential candidates. What’s going on?” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Oregon voter pamphlets do not include Donald Trump. He also is not listed on the Oregon State Government website under presidential candidates. What's going on? H/T @gunclubprez pic.twitter.com/0J0L3PTKns — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024

As of this Friday, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s website included the names of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Libertarian presidential candidate Chase Oliver, and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein under the category of “Partisan Candidates” and subcategory “President,” but not Trump’s.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name was also included on the list, even though he previously left the presidential race and endorsed Trump for president.

Only Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s name was included under the category of “Partisan Candidates” and subcategory “Vice President.”

As of this Friday, county voter pamphlets issued by Griffin-Valade’s office also excluded Trump and Vance’s names, even though the Republican Party’s description and policies were present. The policies and candidates’ names of other parties were also included.

However, the pamphlet included Trump and Vance’s names only on page 26, far away from most people’s eyes.

In the comments section under Libs of TikTok’s post, people quickly criticized Democrats for interfering in the 2024 election. After facing the backlash, Democrats in the far-left state tried to defend their actions exposed on Twitter.

“The Trump campaign chose not to participate. It was not an omission by officials. Trump/Vance will still be on your ballot. The GOP clarified this in May: ‘The decision not to submit a statement for the voter’s pamphlet was made by the Trump campaign,'” Oregon Secretary of State’s office wrote.

The Trump campaign chose not to participate. It was not an omission by officials. Trump/Vance will still be on your ballot. The GOP clarified this in May: "The decision not to submit a statement for the voter’s pamphlet was made by the Trump campaign." https://t.co/tCIy7covnO https://t.co/FL7yyORC3k pic.twitter.com/SQZ8MRVdNU — OR Secretary of State's office (@OregonSOS) October 10, 2024

The office also included a link in its post to the Oregon Republican Party’s website.

“If you are a registered Republican, rest assured that Mr. Trump will appear on your May 21 primary ballot. Ballots will be mailed the first week of May,” Republicans wrote.