Kamala Plagiarizes Trump’s ‘Unity’ Government in Latest Copy/Paste Stunt

'Our democracy needs a healthy two-party system...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, arrives to speak at a campaign event with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her latest proposal on Friday, seemingly copying a policy former President Donald Trump promoted just weeks ago. 

In a statement on X, Harris promised to create a “bipartisan council of advisors” to provide feedback on her hypothetical administration.  

“Our democracy needs a healthy two-party system,” Harris claimed, without elaborating how such a council would function.

This echoes Trump’s announcement last month, where he revealed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard would be part of his transition team if he were to win the November election. 

RFK Jr. said Trump asked him to join the campaign for a potential “unity” government.  

The Trump campaign boasted of the union as part of its efforts to diversity its ticket ahead of the November election.

Seemingly aware of the appeal, Harris enlisted former Rep. Liz Cheney as a campaign surrogate.  

Cheney, once a Republican darling, now finds herself on the outskirts of her party, branded a “RINO” after her role in helping Democrats during the House Select Jan. 6 Committee hearings. 

On Oct. 6, Harris posted on X, “Americans have so much more in common than what separates us. I am grateful for the support of @Liz_Cheney and so many Americans who have chosen to put country over party in this fight for the future.” 

Harris also alluded to her alleged bipartisanship during a speech in Arizona, where she recalled an alleged interaction with the late Sen. John McCain.

Harris claimed McCain told her, “You’re gonna make a great senator” after a policy disagreement. 

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, quickly pushed back, accusing Harris of using her father’s name for political gain. 

“But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris….,” Meghan wrote on X. 

She added, “And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea.”

 

