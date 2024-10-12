Quantcast
Saturday, October 12, 2024

Entitled Kamala Harris’s Husband, Veep Pick Leave Cafe w/o Paying

'Just like every middle-class person does...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz/ Screenshot: @TrumpWarRoom via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s public image is not improving. 

Aside from her constantly ruining it, other people involved in her presidential campaign also unwilfully ensure that her chances of winning the 2024 election are nonexistent.

Red State reported that Harris’s vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and her husband, Doug Emhoff, recently visited Otro Cafe in Phoenix and left without paying for the coffee they took.

“‘Doug’ and Tampon Tim Walz walk away from the counter without paying, leaving Tim’s daughter to inform the cashier that a staffer will soon be up with a credit card,” Trump War Room posted on Twitter.

Conservative reporter Greg Price also criticized Walz and Emhoff while also including a clip of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acting differently, even though he is a multi-billionaire.

“Just like every middle-class person does,” he wrote.

Other conservatives also criticized the entitled members of Harris’s team.

“Doug and Tim think they’re above paying for things themselves. They’re shameless,” @Bubblebathgirl wrote.

Julie Kelly of Real Clear Investigations agreed with the assessment.

“No manners whatsoever. Rude entitled a****les,” she wrote.

Others also remembered Trump, writing that he would behave differently, proving that Walz and Emhoff’s recent behavior is not based on their financial situation but on their perception of themselves as royalty.

“If this was [Trump], he would be paying with a 100 dollar bill and the rest was tip,” one of the people in the comments section wrote.

Red State also criticized Walz and Emhoff in one of its articles, pointing out that they got used to “their subordinates doing that stuff for them.”

However, according to the news source’s contributor, this was not the biggest problem.

“The problem here is that this is not how these photo-ops are supposed to go. The entire point of the coffee shop campaign stop is to have the candidate interact with the workers while leaving a big tip. It’s not to just smile for the cameras, take a coffee, and leave,” the author wrote.

