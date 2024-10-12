Entitled Kamala Harris’s Husband, Veep Pick Leave Cafe w/o Paying

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s public image is not improving.

Aside from her constantly ruining it, other people involved in her presidential campaign also unwilfully ensure that her chances of winning the 2024 election are nonexistent.

Red State reported that Harris’s vice presidential pick, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and her husband, Doug Emhoff, recently visited Otro Cafe in Phoenix and left without paying for the coffee they took.

“‘Doug’ and Tampon Tim Walz walk away from the counter without paying, leaving Tim’s daughter to inform the cashier that a staffer will soon be up with a credit card,” Trump War Room posted on Twitter.

"Doug" and Tampon Tim Walz walk away from the counter without paying, leaving Tim's daughter to inform the cashier that a staffer will soon be up with a credit card. pic.twitter.com/lue3VtTg4H — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Conservative reporter Greg Price also criticized Walz and Emhoff while also including a clip of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump acting differently, even though he is a multi-billionaire.

“Just like every middle-class person does,” he wrote.

Tampon Tim and Doug went to a coffee shop, walked away from the counter without paying, and left Tim's daughter to inform the cashiers that a handler will be coming to pay with a credit card. Just like every middle class person does lmfao.pic.twitter.com/a95EK7gyU0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

President Trump could neverpic.twitter.com/kkHmtCnFnT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2024

Other conservatives also criticized the entitled members of Harris’s team.

“Doug and Tim think they’re above paying for things themselves. They’re shameless,” @Bubblebathgirl wrote.

Doug and Tim think they’re above paying for things themselves. They’re shameless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 9, 2024

Julie Kelly of Real Clear Investigations agreed with the assessment.

“No manners whatsoever. Rude entitled a****les,” she wrote.

No manners whatsoever. Rude entitled assholes. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 9, 2024

Others also remembered Trump, writing that he would behave differently, proving that Walz and Emhoff’s recent behavior is not based on their financial situation but on their perception of themselves as royalty.

“If this was [Trump], he would be paying with a 100 dollar bill and the rest was tip,” one of the people in the comments section wrote.

If this was trump he would be paying with a 100 dollar bill and the rest was tips — @AI_EmeraldApple (@AI_EmeraldApple) October 9, 2024

Red State also criticized Walz and Emhoff in one of its articles, pointing out that they got used to “their subordinates doing that stuff for them.”

However, according to the news source’s contributor, this was not the biggest problem.

“The problem here is that this is not how these photo-ops are supposed to go. The entire point of the coffee shop campaign stop is to have the candidate interact with the workers while leaving a big tip. It’s not to just smile for the cameras, take a coffee, and leave,” the author wrote.