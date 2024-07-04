Quantcast
Thursday, July 4, 2024

Media Lying About Trump’s Felony Convictions

"If I were folks on the Left, I would choose their words very carefully in the months ahead..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Since President Donald Trump’s conviction in a New York trial regarding his Stormy Daniels case, Democrats and the media have sought to capitalize on the occasion —labeling the former President a “convicted felon.”

However, it turns out that Trump isn’t even a convicted felon yet — and he might never be.

Will Scharf, an attorney for Trump, joined Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice to defend the former President and caution media outlets about possible consequences for falsely labeling the President a convicted felon.

“Trump is not a convicted felon. A jury verdict is not a final judgment until the moment of sentencing—which now may never occur,” Scharf commented in response to Kirk.

Scharf makes the case that for Trump to be officially a convicted felon, he must be sentenced first. Trump was originally planned to face sentencing from Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, on July 11.

However, following the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States on 1 July granting Trump immunity in ‘official acts’, Judge Merchan delayed the sentencing to Sept. 18 to allow Trump’s team time to file a motion to dismiss, and for judges to deliberate regarding the new ruling.

Kirk then asked Scharf if Trump would be able to sue the media for defamation in response to their labeling of him as a convicted felon.

“I’m going to watch my words here, but I’ll say that we sued George Stephanopoulos for defamation.” Scharf responded, “If I were folks on the Left, I would choose their words very carefully in the months ahead.”

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Black Lawmakers Recount Badass Trump Story on Handling Terrorists
Next article
Shock Poll: Biden’s Support Among Women INCREASES after Debate Disaster

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com