Liberal HBO Pundit Bill Maher Set to Meet w/ Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Leftist comedian Bill Maher revealed he will be going to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

Maher made the revelation during his podcast Sunday.

While speaking with comedian Andrew Schulz, he said that singer Kid Rock was the one to tell Maher he needed to meet with the president.

“Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, ‘I’m gonna take you to the White House,'” Maher said. “So now we’re gonna do that”

He told Schulz he expects Democrats to be upset with his decision to speak with Trump.

“There will be lots of people on the left who will be like ‘How dare you talk to this man?’ Like f**k you,” Maher said. “I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play.”

Where you’re like ‘you cant sit at my lunch table, because I’m not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f**k do you think you have to talk to?”

He added there should be a level of respect for Trump as he did win the 2024 election and the popular vote.

“You have to respect that, the guy did win,” he continued. “It’s more than half the country.”

“You can not like Trump, you can hate him, but you can’t hate everybody who voted for him… I don’t hate half the country and I don’t want to hate half the country,” Maher said.

Maher also said he plans on dressing in a suit and tie for his visit to the White House.

“I’m not going to dress like Zelenskyy,” Maher said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decision to wear casual clothes while meeting with the president.

Maher also mentioned Democrats need to be more willing to speak with individuals who share different views. He mentioned how California Gov. Gavin Newsom had conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on an episode of his recent podcast.